COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Today – Tuesday

Garvan Woodland Gardens Holiday Lights

HOT SPRINGS — The Garvan Woodland Gardens Holiday Lights display will be open three more days, beginning at 4 p.m. today through Tuesday, at 550 Arkridge Road. Admission is $15 per person, $5 for children ages 4-12 and free for members with a current membership card.

Monday

Toddler Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to Toddler Story Time at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature songs, rhymes, flannel stories, board books and fun with instruments.

Classic Games

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to play classic card games at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Tuesday

Noon Year’s Eve

BENTON/BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to celebrate New Year’s Eve at 11:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. The event will feature crafts, games and music.

Master Builder Challenge

BENTON — Children in kindergarten through the third grade are invited to the Master Builder Challenge at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Wednesday

New Year’s Closing

BENTON/BRYANT — The Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton will be closed New Year’s day.

Thursday

Genealogical Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. in Room 6 of the Coronado Community Center. The speaker will be Peggy Clemens Lauritzen. For more information, visit hsvgs.com.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water.

Saturday

Blood Drive

BENTON — The Arkansas Blood Institute will present a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. To schedule an appointment, visit youbloodinstitute.org.

Ongoing

Adult Volleyball League

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Recreation Center, 2555 Twin Rivers Drive, offers an Adult Volleyball League. The registration and fee deadline is Jan. 8, and the team fee is $150. The “free agent” fee is $15. The league will play weekly on Mondays, beginning Jan. 13 and ending Feb. 24. For more information, call (870) 246-5499.

Youth Volleyball Clinic

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Recreation Center, 2555 Twin Rivers Drive, will have an Arkadelphia Youth Volleyball Clinic weekly on Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 21 and ending Feb. 18. The registration and fee deadline is Jan. 17. The clinic fee is $30 for boys and girls in third through seventh grades. Henderson State University and Ouachita Baptist University lead the clinic. For more information, call (870) 246-5499.

Youth Volleyball League

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Recreation Center, 2555 Twin Rivers Drive, will offer a Youth Volleyball League for boys and girls in third through sixth grades. The registration and fee deadline is Feb. 8. The league will play weekly on Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 25 and ending March 31. For more information, call (870) 246-5499.

Simmons and Stephens Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — Pen and Paint: The Art of Gary Simmons and Richard Stephens will be on display at the Hot Springs Convention Center through Friday. Simmons and Stephens are both residents of Hot Springs. For more information, call Mary Zunick at (501) 321-2027.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Saline County Toastmasters

BENTON — The Saline County Toastmasters meet at noon Thursdays at Parkview United Methodist Church, 514 N. Border St. The meetings are open to visitors. For more information, call (501) 940-6803.

Democratic Party Meeting

BENTON — The Democratic Party of Saline County meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at 101 S. Market St. For more information, email saline@arkdems.org.

Veterans Meeting

BENTON — A veterans meeting takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments are served.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meeting

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. The widowed men and women in the group share grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Upcoming

Veterans Meeting

MABELVALE — The Saline County Veterans will meet from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Farm to Table, 23713 N. Sardis Road. The event will be a potluck meet-and-greet.

Chocolate Festival

HOT SPRINGS — The Cooperative Christian Ministries and Clinic will present the 16th annual Chocolate Festival from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Embassy Suites. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information or to reserve seating, call (501) 318-1153.

Rock’s Golden Era

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Remnants of Rock will presents music from Rock’s Golden Era at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at hsvticketsales.com.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesdays.