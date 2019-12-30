Decision a trial for Arkansas Plant Board

The state Plant Board today will discuss a circuit judge's recent decision that the board's composition, in part, is illegal.

The board was created in 1917, mainly to deal with an outbreak of cedar rust that was threatening the state's then-vibrant apple industry, and was given a two-year appropriation of $5,000.

After a couple of years of inspecting orchards, enforcing quarantines on imports and prohibiting anyone from owning a rust-blighted red cedar tree within 1½ miles of an orchard, the Plant Board had solved the problem, Thomas Rothrock wrote in an article in the spring 1967 edition of the Arkansas Historical Quarterly commemorating the 50th anniversary of the board.

The board has faced many crises since.

They include an invasion of gypsy moths that threatened hardwood forests in northern Arkansas, a herbicide that wiped out tomato gardens, the introduction of genetically modified rice ultimately banned by the board, damage wrought by 2,4-D, and a drawn-out battle with some farmers on how to pay for a battle against boll weevils.

But it is dicamba, and its use across some varieties of soybeans and cotton, that led to the first legal challenge on how the board was established 102 years ago.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza on Dec. 19 ruled the 1917 state law establishing the board was unconstitutional, in part, by allowing private interests to select a representative to the board. Piazza's decision arose from a lawsuit filed in 2017 by Monsanto, the seed-and-chemical giant now owned by Bayer.

For 102 years, the board has been made up of some members appointed by the governor and others named by some agricultural groups.

Today's board has seven members appointed by the governor and nine selected by groups, such as those representing aerial applicators, seed dealers, seed growers, horticulture, pest management, forestry and pesticide manufacturers. Two others represent the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division but don't have voting privileges.

Piazza said nothing in the court record indicated to him that board members, regardless of who appointed them, had been unfair.

He implied a couple of times during his deliberations he thought the matter could be resolved with a new law allowing the governor to make appointments based on a list of nominees submitted by the trade groups. Piazza also said he was inclined to stay his ruling, pending a possible appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court. Piazza's ruling hadn't been filed formally as of Friday afternoon.

CALL FOR MEETING

Greg Hay of Conway, chairman of the Plant Board, said Friday he felt it was necessary for the full board to discuss Piazza's ruling, and he called for a special meeting to begin at 9:30 a.m. today. "The feeling I get is that the general membership board is going to want to appeal," said Hay, who represents the Arkansas Forestry Association.

Hay said he's received no indication the Hutchinson administration has provided any guidance to board members or to the Department of Agriculture, the board's umbrella organization, as to whether an appeal should or shouldn't be filed. "We [board members] are the client here," Hay said.

The board, in a public hearing on Dec. 11 on its regulations for dicamba's use in 2020, amended its voting procedures. Previous rules required nine votes for a motion's passage, regardless of the number of members voting, leading to a stalemate on several key votes this year. The new rule, approved on a 9-5 vote, requires a simple majority of the members voting. Ten members are still required for a quorum.

An appeal, in theory, will give the Supreme Court two cases that are diametrically in opposition.

On Dec. 2, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Timothy Fox dismissed a lawsuit filed by six farmers who also alleged the Plant Board's membership was unconstitutional. Grant Ballard, the farmers' attorney, filed a notice of appeal with the Supreme Court on Dec. 18.

Ballard, like lawyers for Monsanto, argued the General Assembly illegally gave regulatory powers to private citizens not accountable to the public.

The office of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, in representing the Plant Board in both cases, argued the system has worked for decades, that no wrongdoing has been found and that the Plant Board's regulations are subject to public comment, a public hearing and review by the General Assembly and the governor.

How the Supreme Court will consider either appeal, or both, may hinge on the court's ruling in early 2018 that the state cannot be made a defendant in its own courts. The court cited the "sovereign immunity" clause of the state's constitution. The court has splintered in several court rulings in the aftermath of that case.

Piazza and Fox earlier had dismissed the respective cases, based on the higher court's sovereign-immunity ruling. The high court kicked those cases back to Piazza and Fox for reconsideration earlier this year, resulting in their contradictory December rulings.

Some justices have said the state can be sued in certain circumstances after all. Others have said the ruling meant there were no exceptions. The merits of either case might not be addressed if a majority of the court stands with its strict interpretation of the earlier sovereign-immunity ruling.

'NEVER HAD A CONFLICT'

Ray Vester of Stuttgart served for 18 years on the Plant Board, representing rice farmers. An appointee of Govs. Mike Huckabee, Mike Beebe and Hutchinson, Vester said the makeup of the board has worked well.

"We've never had a conflict, not until a chemical company came along with a bad chemical," Vester, who's no longer on the board, said of Monsanto and the introduction of its new formulation of dicamba that could be used across the top of dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton, also developed by Monsanto. Monsanto's dicamba -- and those of three other manufacturers -- were designed to be less susceptible to off-target movement.

The Plant Board, though, has been besieged with complaints the past three crop years that dicamba has damaged other crops not tolerant of the herbicide, vegetation crucial for pollination and vegetable gardens, ornamental shrubs and trees well away from farmland.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency has approved the in-crop dicamba formulations through November 2020 despite a record number of complaints in Arkansas and other soybean- and cotton-producing states.

Vester said the board "has never had a conflict where we ruled on anything but on the testimony of the issue, not a single time that we ruled because an industry pushed us to rule that way."

The 1917 law, Vester said, "was set up to keep the politics out of it."

No other state, Vester said, has a regulatory body like the Plant Board and, instead, has an agriculture commissioner or agriculture secretary directly appointed by the governor.

"Every decision that board makes, every meeting it held, has been in public and usually with public comment and hearings," he said. "If you can regulate [agriculture] with every industry being part of the rule-making and part of the presentations, that's the best thing you can ever do."

When Vester's predecessors were still dealing with cedar rust and a related pear-blight problem in 1924, the Plant Board's chief inspector wrote business organizations throughout Arkansas' apple country, begging for their support, according to Rothrock's midcentury history of the Plant Board.

The inspector projected apple crop losses of more than $750,000, or more than $11 million in today's dollars.

"There is one and only one solution," the inspector wrote, according to Rothrock. "If the Plant Board is to get anywhere in carrying out its pear blight eradication regulations, we are going to need the full cooperation of both business and farming interests."

Results, Rothrock wrote, were mixed, at best, "due to the lack of cooperation from the courts and from the people in general and also because the Arkansas Legislature failed to appropriate sufficient funds."

