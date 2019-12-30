PHOTO: Fire destroys abandoned central Arkansas house

Responders on the scene of a fire in the 500 block of Russell Road in Pulaski County on Monday morning. ( Staton Breidenthal)
Crews responded Monday morning to a fire that destroyed an abandoned house in Pulaski County, authorities said.
Authorities received two calls about the fire at a home in the 500 block of Russell Road shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to Pulaski County sheriff’s office spokesman Mitch McCoy. By the time firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames, he said.
No injuries were reported
Photographs from the scene showed the structure was destroyed in the blaze. A voicemail left for the East Pulaski County Fire Department about a cause of the fire wasn't immediately returned Monday morning.
