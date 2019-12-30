Former Miss Arkansas stylist marks salon’s 50th anniversary

Billy Hoyt of Morrilton remembers the day almost 60 years ago that he decided to become a hairstylist.

“My mother and my sister went to the beauty shop and got their hair done when I was about 15 years old. When they came home, I couldn’t believe how pretty they looked. My 13-year-old sister never looked so cute. My goal was to make sure they stayed looking like that,” he said.

The 74-year-old hasn’t stopped working since he enrolled in beauty school. On Wednesday, he will celebrate the 50th anniversary of opening Headhunters’ Beauty Salon.

“I work 8-12, six days a week; I stay busy,” he said.

Hoyt was known for more than 30 years as the official hairstylist for Miss Arkansas winners, and he followed them to the Miss America Pageant.

“Early in my career, I tried to make a little bit of hair look like a lot of hair,” he said. “My theory has always been, ‘The higher the hair, the closer to God.’”

His customers rave about his work and his personality.

Jennifer Gunderman of Maumelle said she started going to Hoyt 30 years ago.

“I did some pageants in high school and into college, just a few. That’s how I met Billy,” she said. “He’s so affirming and so authentic and honest with the women he does hair for. It’s always a place where you feel better when you leave than when you come in the door. It’s really a hub for the community.”

Gunderman went to Hendrix College in Conway, but she kept driving to Morrilton for Hoyt to do her hair.

“It’s relationship-based. Plus, he does a fantastic job. He is so social; you just love Billy,” she said.

“I’m from a big Catholic family,” Hoyt said.

He is the third of 13 children born to Carl and Helen Zimmerman Hoyt. (Hoyt said that when he was 17, his 14-year-old brother drowned.)

“We’re all in town; we all live within 30 minutes of each other. It’s amazing; it really is,” he said

One sister, Bernie Leach, has worked with him for 50 years. His daughter, Elizabeth Akin, and a niece, Jamie White, also work in the salon with him. White’s mother, Jeanette Lentz, is Hoyt’s sister who inspired him to become a hairdresser because she looked so pretty at 13.

Hoyt said after that day that he was so impressed with his mother’s and sister’s hairstyles, one of his aunts came to visit, and her sister owned a beauty school.

“She told my mom, ‘It’s really popular for men to do hair. You should take him over to Lucille’s, the beauty school … in Morrilton.’ It was very popular at that time,’” he said.

He waited a few days until he was 16 and enrolled.

“I was the only boy,” he said of the school. “I didn’t really pay any attention. … That didn’t bother me. A young man did start before I finished; he was wonderful. He was from Perryville.”

Hoyt got his license at 17 and began his career working for a hairstylist in Morrilton.

Life changed drastically, though.

“I got drafted in 1966 and went to Vietnam,” he said. When he was in high school, he took office-skills courses at what is now the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton because he thought it would be beneficial for his salon work.

“I became proficient at typing. When I got to Vietnam in the offices, I ended up getting a career as a clerk/typist,” Hoyt said.

“I had never fired a weapon when I went into the service. Before they finished with me … I became an expert rifleman, mainly because they didn’t have to unteach me,” he said.

After returning in 1968 from Vietnam, Hoyt married, and he wasted no time getting back to his true love, styling hair. Hoyt, who has since divorced, went to work in 1969 for Mildred’s Beauty Salon, owned by Mildred Moll, who has since died.

“I really did well. I bought a home, bought a car and little things like that and got really established and was ready to go into business. Mildred had wanted to quit working when I started. We had a great time working together,” he said.

Hoyt bought Moll’s salon equipment and took over the space she was renting, opening Jan. 1, 1970, and was there until 1985, when he built the salon he’s in now at 908 E. Drilling St.

He named the shop Headhunters’ Beauty Salon because, literally, he was hunting for heads of hair, he said.

“I had gone to a hairdressers convention, and it was in Hot Springs,” Hoyt said. “A couple from Shreveport worked in a salon called Headhunters. … I thought, ‘Well, I’ll never see them again; I’ll borrow that.’”

The internet now would make that impossible, he said.

Improvements in technology the past almost six decades he’s been working have improved the equipment he uses, too, he said.

“When I first started, people had to sit under the dryer to dry their hair,” Hoyt said. “Blow dryers are so wonderful now, and curling irons and things like that help do hair faster.”

He became the hairdresser for Miss Arkansas contestants by an “organized fluke,” he said.

Hoyt said it started when he styled the hair of a Conway woman who was married to one of the judges for Miss Morrilton. The judge talked to the new Miss Morrilton and told her he knew of a “really good” hairdresser she should go see, Hoyt said.

“We opted that I would go with her to Miss Arkansas. It was the first paid vacation I ever had; of course, I had to work. I took my wife, and we just had a ball. [Miss Morrilton] made the top 10, and I got hooked,” Hoyt said.

From then on, any Miss Morrilton not only won a crown; “they would win me helping them get ready for Miss Arkansas,” he said.

Hoyt’s list of pageant winners he’s worked with is long.

The first Miss Arkansas he accompanied to Miss America was 1979 Miss Arkansas Janet Holman of North Little Rock. The Miss Arkansas Pageant organizers brought her to his shop after she won, Hoyt said.

“At 21, she was 50 percent gray, and she on her own had highlighted her hair,” Hoyt said. The Miss Arkansas pageant officials wanted him to look at her hair.

“I talked her into making her hair a natural color. She said, ‘I sure wish you could go with me to Miss America.’ I said, ‘All you have to do is ask.’ The boss lady of Miss Arkansas commented immediately, ‘There is no budget for a hairdresser.’”

Hoyt said he told the woman he didn’t want to get paid.

“I said, ‘All I want is a ticket to see her perform.’ That was the deal I struck with Miss Arkansas for 35 years,” he said. “I never was employed or set aside as special by Miss America. I was allowed to do Miss Arkansas’ hair. My main job, or my main success in the pageant system, was being Miss Arkansas’ official hairdresser.”

Hoyt was the hairstylist for University of Central Arkansas graduate Lencola Sullivan of Morrilton, who won Miss Morrilton in 1977, and in 1980, she was crowned the first black Miss Arkansas. He styled her hair in 1981 for the Miss America Pageant.

“She was a stunning contestant,” he said, adding that she was the first black woman to make the top five in Miss America, he said. She was also the first to win a preliminary talent award, according to an interview with Sullivan in UCA Magazine.

Miss Arkansas 2004 Lacy Fleming Glover of Conway said she “adores” Hoyt. She is vice president of the Miss Arkansas Board of Directors.

“Billy Hoyt is a strong piece in the foundation of the Miss Arkansas pageant,” Glover said. “He is responsible for instilling confidence in countless Miss Arkansas [winners] and contestants. My years in the organization were greatly blessed by Billy, and I am proud to call him a friend. I literally couldn’t have done it without him.”

The only Miss Arkansas whose hair Hoyt didn’t style for competition those three decades was 1987 Miss Arkansas Carole Lawson of Paragould, now Carole Lawson Lang. Hoyt said she already had an “awesome hairdresser.”

“I went that year and did Miss Wyoming’s hair,” he said. “I also did Miss Tennessee once. I really didn’t want to do anybody else’s hair. I do hair as well as I can, always. I got amazing, amazing results, but I did it because I wanted to do Miss America’s hair; that was a goal.”

He was Elizabeth Ward’s hairdresser in 1982 when she won Miss America. Ward is a graduate of Russellville High School.

“I made the top 10 many times with my contestants,” he said.

He was the official hairdresser to Miss Arkansas for about 35 years before deciding that was enough.

“I loved it when I was doing it,” he said. “I got to meet a lot more people. Sometimes the judges would be special. [Actress] Delta Burke was awesome. She was a former Miss Georgia, and she judged one time,” he said.

Being involved in the pageant system served him well, Hoyt said.

“I got to do a lot more hair, and I could charge more. I’ve had a great career. I’m a lucky, lucky guy,” he said.

Hoyt isn’t ready to hang up his hair dryer just yet.

“I’ll work until people won’t sit in my chair. If they won’t sit in my chair, I’ll have to quit,” he said.

That doesn’t seem likely. After more than 60 years at his trade, he’s definitely made the cut.