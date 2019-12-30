Future Razorbacks, major target impressed with Indiana road win

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, left, talks with player Mason Jones in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Three future Razorbacks and one major target were impressed with Arkansas’ 71-64 road victory over Indiana on Sunday.

The Razorbacks improved to 11-1 and won their first road game against a Big Ten opponent. Indiana fell to 11-2.

Arkansas commit Khalen Robinson, 6-1, 170 of Oak Hill Academy believes the win will help the Hogs get some attention on a national scale.

“I didn’t get to see it, but that’s a big time win,” said Robinson, who is a 4-star player, according to ESPN. “I feel like Arkansas basketball is starting to open eyes nationally.”

The game was televised on the Big Ten Network which limited the audience. Signee Davonte Davis, 6-4, 175 of Jacksonville was one of those unable to watch the game.

“I didn’t get to watch the game, but I heard they played really well,” said Davis, who is also an ESPN 4-star recruit. “Glad (those) guys played hard and pulled out a great road win. The team and coaches are tough as hell.”

Duncan Powell, 6-7, 225 of DeSoto, Texas said the Hogs played team ball. Powell is also rated a 4-star player by ESPN.

“Pulled off a great team win, executed in transition and had a overall good defensive game,” Powell said.

Forward Harrison Ingram, 6-7, 210 of St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas is an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 3 small forward and No. 19 overall recruit in the 2021 class. He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in August and plans to make a return trip.

“It was a big win for the team and showed the are ready to compete in conference play,” said Ingram, who is rated ESPN’s No. 1 junior in Texas. “I wasn’t able to watch game, but heard it was a good one.”