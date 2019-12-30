• John Lewis, 79, a Democratic congressman from Georgia and a leader in the 1960s civil-rights era, announced that he has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and plans to continue working while undergoing treatment.

• Jeffrey J. Kern, 40, of Aldie, Va., a coach for several travel teams in a youth soccer club, and his wife, Berkeley C. Kern, 46, are accused of embezzling more than $50,000 from the Old Dominion Football Club, according to officials with the Loudoun County sheriff's office.

• Bobby Webre, sheriff of Ascension Parish in Louisiana, said deputies responding to a call about dog fighting at a residence in Donaldsonville arrested seven people; seized drugs, guns, cash, dog fighting paraphernalia and drug paraphernalia; and rounded up 10 dogs, two of which were severely injured and one that later died.

• Valerie Sneade and Jason Roy, whose romantic relationship ended in 1992 over misunderstandings about their future during a conversation at a Dunkin' Donuts in Worcester, Mass., were married Friday in the same store before friends, relatives and customers.

• Antoine Adem, 49, a doctor in Festus, Mo., was sentenced to 45 days in prison, and he and his business were ordered to pay a fine and nearly $150,000 in restitution for Medicare and Medicaid fraud.

• Pat Monahan, city manager of Savannah, Ga., said a proposed swap of the city's police headquarters with a building farther away from downtown is being delayed because a portion of the new site may be needed for widening a canal.

• Roy Smith, a sergeant with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and wildlife officer Jeff Roberson were called to help when a bear somehow entered but couldn't exit the University of Tennessee's baseball stadium, and with help from campus police officers, they tranquilized and removed the animal.

• Neal McCoy, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau in Tupelo, Miss., which was incorporated July 20, 1870, said he hopes the 12-foot-tall red numbers 1, 5 and 0 on an art piece installed in a park near City Hall will be a fun way for people to celebrate the coming sesquicentennial.

• Carlos Sanchez Olmos, director of the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, said a public vote will be taken to name a female baby giraffe, the second born at the site this year and one of 170 baby animals the 96-year-old zoo welcomed this year.

