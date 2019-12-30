Local Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Saturday's Results

Boys

Gravette 44, Cassville, Mo. 42

Tristan Batie's buzzer-beating bucket gave Gravette the semifinal round win in the Southwest Classic at Washburn, Mo.

Batie and Brayden Trembly each had 18 points for the Lions, who will play at 8:30 p.m. today in the championship game.

Mountain Home 45, Farmington 34

Farmington struggled on offense and fell behind early as the Cardinals fell to host Mountain Home in the First Arkansas Bail Bonds Classic.

Farmington (6-5) trailed 15-10 after one quarter and 25-17 at halftime, but the Cardinals were able to pull within 34-27 after three quarters after Mountain Home scored the first seven points of the second half and made it a 32-17 game.

Marqwaveon Watson, Noah Disheroon and Carson Simmons each had six points to lead Farmington's scoring.

Dumas 56, Berryville 43

Dumas outscored host Berryville 19-11 in the fourth quarter and pulled away from the Bobcats to win the Cornerstone Bank Holiday Hoops title.

Dumas used a 17-7 second-quarter run to take a 30-21 halftime lead, but Berryville bounced back and pulled within 37-32 after three quarters.

Scotland Lucas had 14 points and was the only Berryville player in double figures.

