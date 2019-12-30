Police Beat

Man jailed in fracas at vets' care facility

A Camden man was jailed Saturday on several charges after punching a hospital worker in the face and fighting with law enforcement officers inside an elevator at a North Little Rock veterans health care facility, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Billy Ray Hardy, 65, remains held without bail at the Pulaski County jail on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, making a terroristic threat and battery.

After learning that Hardy may have had a weapon on him during a previous incident, authorities responded to Hardy's room at the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center, 2200 Fort Roots Drive, and told him that he would be detained while they searched his room, according to an arrest report.

Hardy became belligerent and was detained, authorities said.

While in the elevator, Hardy became "actively resistant" and threatened to kill the officers who were detaining him, the report stated.

Authorities said Hardy also had struck a hospital employee in the face while in the emergency room.

The arresting agency was the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Police, according to the report.

Deputies: Kid in car as mom found drunk

A Little Rock mother was jailed Saturday morning on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor after deputies found her drunk inside a vehicle with her 9-month-old child, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Deputies said they responded late Friday night to a crash scene at 1312 Stewart Road and found Kaye Lunsford, 33, in the passenger seat.

In the backseat of the vehicle was her sleeping infant child, according to an arrest report.

Lunsford's blood-alcohol level was 0.12, above the legal limit of 0.08, deputies said.

No one else was at the scene when deputies arrived, the report stated.

Lunsford also was charged with public intoxication.

She remains held without bail at the Pulaski County jail.

