Mountaineers rally to upset Buckeyes

CLEVELAND -- West Virginia freshman guard Miles McBride remains an avid Ohio State football fan. The Cincinnati native doesn't share the same love for its basketball team.

McBride scored a season-high 21 points, including six in the final 2:22, as No. 22 West Virginia rallied for a 67-59 victory over No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.

The Mountaineers (11-1), who trailed by nine late in the first half, went ahead for good at 55-54 on a push-shot by Derek Culver with 3:31 left. McBride followed with two free throws and an 18-foot jumper that he punctuated with a playful shrug.

"I knew if we got this win, our fan base was going to go crazy," McBride said. "Both teams have prideful fan bases, but I wanted our fans to have a little edge.

"I had family and friends in the crowd, and it felt like a big tournament game. This whole day was great. There's nothing like it."

Kaleb Wesson had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Buckeyes (11-2), who were held to a season low in points and committed season highs of 22 turnovers and 25 fouls. They made 5 of 24 shots in the second half while being outscored 36-22.

West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins is 3-0 against Ohio State since taking over the program in 2007 and recorded his 19th win over a top 10 team with the Mountaineers.

"I wasn't very happy with them at halftime because I didn't think we played as hard as they did and we got in foul trouble," Huggins said. "Then they came out in the second half and played as well as we've played defensively all year."

The Buckeyes were 3-0 against ranked teams but couldn't contain McBride or senior guard Chase Harler down the stretch. Harler, who finished with 10 points, delivered the dagger with a steal and score that gave West Virginia its largest lead at 65-57.

Freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe -- the Mountaineers' leading scorer -- had no points and four fouls in eight minutes. Culver collected seven points and 10 rebounds.

Duane Washington Jr. scored 12 points and Luther Muhammad and C.J. Walker had 10 apiece for Ohio State. Kyle Young grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds while battling the stomach flu.

"We did some things that we have to do better, but give them credit for being a really good team," Buckeyes Coach Chris Holtmann said.

In other games involving Top 25 teams, Isaiah Moss made three consecutive three-pointers during a decisive second-half stretch and finished with 17 points, helping visiting Kansas overcome Stanford 72-56. Udoka Azubuike grabbed 13 rebounds for the No. 5 Jayhawks (10-2). Oscar da Silva scored 19 points for Stanford (11-2). ... Chris Duarte scored a season-high 31 points and No. 6 Oregon (11-2) pounded visiting Alabama State (1-12) 98-59 in its final tuneup before Pac-12 play. ... Danjel Purifoy had 17 points and nine rebounds and No. 8 Auburn improved to 12-0 with a 86-59 victory over visiting Lipscomb. ... Jon Teske had 25 points and eight rebounds, Eli Brooks added 15 points and No. 11 Michigan (10-3) closed its nonconference schedule with an 86-60 rout of UMass Lowell (6-9) in Ann Arbor, Mich. ... Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 points and No. 13 Maryland (11-2) ended a two-game slide with an 84-70 victory over Bryant (8-5) in the nonconference finale for both teams. ... Foster Loyer scored a career-high 16 points in his start for No. 14 Michigan State and the Spartans shook off a slow start without All-American Cassius Winston for a 95-62 victory over visiting Western Michigan. Xavier Tillman added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan State (10-3). Michael Flowers and B. Artis White led Western Michigan (7-6) with 12 points apiece. Kihei Clark scored five points during a 12-0 second-half run and No. 16 Virginia (10-2) overcame a sloppy effort to defeat visiting Navy 65-56. Cam Davis led Navy (6-5) with 19 points and Evan Wieck had 13. ... Mike Watkins scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half for Penn State (11-2) in a 90-59 victory over Cornell (1-10) in State College, Pa. ... Kyler Edwards scored 18 of his 20 points after halftime and No. 23 Texas Tech (9-3) pulled away for a 73-58 victory over Cal State Bakersfield (6-9) in Lubbock, Texas. ... Luka Garza scored 23 points and Ryan Kriener added a career-high 20 as No. 25 Iowa closed its nonconference schedule with a 93-51 victory over Kennesaw State in Iowa City, Iowa.

