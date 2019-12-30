Barack Obama took to social media on the weekend to share his favorite reads of 2019 — a scholarly list that shows the former U.S. president remains very much a bookworm. The now traditional yearly list ranges across history, economics and award-winning literature, and even singles out a couple of recommendations for sports fans. “As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter,” Obama said in a posting on Twitter. “We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did.” During his eight years in the Oval Office, Obama was renowned as a voracious reader and regularly espoused the delights and benefits of the written word. In a longer posting on Instagram, he said the list had become a “fun little tradition.” “Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy — work and family life, social and volunteer commitments — outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences,” he wrote. “They’re the fabric that helps make up a life.” Among Obama’s choices are Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo; The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present by David Treuer; Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe; and The Sixth Man by Andre Iguodala.

Photo by AP

Former U.S. President Barack Obama with his sister Maya Soetoro-Ng arrives for the "values-based leadership" during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

This holiday weekend found Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin standing in front of an empty Capitol building, debating the environmental hazards of fresh-cut Christmas trees. Fonda and Tomlin star in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, where they play two women in their 70s whose husbands have run off together. The two women have been a buddy act since the 1980 film 9 to 5, and on Friday they teamed up for Fire Drill Friday. The weekly protest against congressional inaction on climate change began 12 weeks ago, billed as something of an adult “atta girl” celebrity cheering section for the youth climate strikes of Greta Thunberg. Fonda was told that Congress is rarely in session Friday afternoons, but she stuck to the schedule because throughout the world, youth climate actions are also on Fridays. The focus of Friday’s fire drill — “The Way Climate Change Affects Our Forests, the ‘Lungs of the World’”— featured experts addressing the dire state of rain forests and the plight of indigenous people dying in clashes over their native lands. More than 100 participants have been arrested at previous Fire Drills. But on Friday only a dozen people volunteered to kick off a holiday weekend in handcuffs, and Fonda was not among them. After five previous arrests, Fonda was concerned about the jail time that might come with a sixth. She starts shooting the last season of Grace and Frankie on Jan. 11. Tomlin had a shorter rap sheet, so she volunteered to be Friday’s celebrity bust.

Photo by FR171738 AP

Actress and Activist Jane Fonda attends an event at the National Press Club, Friday, Dec. 17, 2019 in Washington.