SKIING

Shiffrin earns 43rd career title

Mikaela Shiffrin keeps closing in on the many Alpine skiing records held by retired standout Lindsey Vonn. Shiffrin earned her 43rd career World Cup slalom win Sunday with another dominant performance, posting the fastest times in both runs to beat her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova by 0.61 seconds. It matches the 43 downhill wins Vonn collected before retiring last season, the World Cup record for a woman in a single discipline -- although Shiffrin is still 18 victories short of Vonn's overall women's mark of 82.

Pinturault takes Alpine win

Alexis Pinturault used his slalom skills to come from behind and win a men's World Cup Alpine combined event on Sunday. The world champion was only in 12th place and 0.97 seconds behind leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway following the super-G portion of the event, but the Frenchman had the fastest time in the slalom part. Pinturault won by 0.51 seconds ahead of Kilde, while Loic Meillard of Switzerland was another five hundredths further back in third. Pinturault, who hurt his left thigh in a parallel giant slalom Monday, earned his ninth career World Cup victory in the discipline, and 26th overall. By finishing second, Kilde went top of the overall standings with 474 points, 20 clear of Dominik Paris.

BASEBALL

Orioles sign RHP Stewart

The Baltimore Orioles have signed free agent right-hander Kohl Stewart to a major league contract. Stewart pitched the past two seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He was 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in nine games last season, starting twice and allowing five home runs in 251/3 innings. Over this career, the 25-year-old Stewart is 4-3 with a 4.79 ERA in 17 appearances, including six starts. To make room for Stewart on the 40-man roster, Baltimore designed right-hander Marcos Diplan for assignment.

HOCKEY

U.S. defeats Russia

Arthur Kaliyev scored twice to lift the United States to a hard-fought 3-1 win over Russia at the world junior hockey championship on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Kaliyev struck first with 3:19 left in the middle period with a one-timed shot from the right circle on a power play in the Group B encounter, and Nicholas Robertson doubled the advantage from the slot six seconds later. Kaliyev wristed a shot past goaltender Amir Miftakhov in the final period for his third goal of the tournament to extend the lead to 3-0, and Russia then pulled the goalie to replace him with Yaroslav Askarov. U.S. goaltender Spencer Knight made 25 saves. The second victory for the U.S. comes a day after Russia stunned Canada 6-0 to hand the Canadians the worst defeat in the tournament's history. The U.S. leads the tightly contested Group B with six points and next plays its Czech hosts today to complete the group stage.

BOXING

Davis claims lightweight title

Gervonta Davis stayed unbeaten in his career with a 12th-round stoppage of Yuriorkis Gamboa to win the WBA secondary lightweight title Saturday night in Atlanta Fighting past the ninth round for the first time, Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) showed why his nickname is Tank, releasing a barrage of punches in the final round before a left uppercut to the head ended the fight at the 1:44 mark when referee Jack Reiss called it. Davis, becoming a two-division champion in his adopted hometown, dropped Gamboa three times. He landed a left hand to knock the veteran down in the final seconds of the eighth, bringing fans in the lower bowl at sold-out State Farm arena to their feet. But Davis, 25, entering his prime and moving up to lightweight for the first time, couldn't finish off the 38-year-old Gamboa until the end. Gamboa took a beating in the fifth from Davis' left uppercuts but had plenty of punch resistance.

HORSE RACING

Smith rides 217th Grade 1 win

Omaha Beach won the $300,000 Malibu Stakes by 23/4 lengths on opening day at Santa Anita, giving Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith a record 217th Grade 1 victory. Smith surpassed the mark set by retired Hall of Famer Jerry Bailey to become thoroughbred racing's all-time Grade 1 stakes-winning jockey. Smith won four stakes on Saturday's card. Omaha Beach was forced to miss this year's Kentucky Derby because of entrapped epiglottis. The colt is set to be retired after next month's $3 million Pegasus World Cup in Florida. Omaha Beach ran seven furlongs in 1:22.33 in front of 35,085 fans. Omaha Beach won both the Rebel Stakes and the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park earlier this year.

Sports on 12/30/2019