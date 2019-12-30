Police: Boy, 13, shot in chest in parking lot of midtown Little Rock Target

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 13-year-old who was shot in the chest Sunday night told investigators it happened outside the Target on University Avenue, Little Rock police said.

Officer Eric Barnes said police responded around 10:10 p.m. to a home in the 500 block Chickadee Drive and found the teen with a gunshot wound in the upper chest.

The victim told police the shooting happened in the Target parking lot at 420 S. University Ave. before he ran to the home, Barnes said. Officers were unable to find a crime scene in the lot, according to a police report.

The boy told officers he did not know who shot him.

He was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital. Barnes said he did not know the teen’s condition as of Monday morning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.