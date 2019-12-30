Teen injured in east Arkansas shooting, police say; 23-year-old suspect sought

Authorities in east Arkansas are looking for a 23-year-old man suspected in an early Monday shooting that injured a teen.

Marianna officers found the wounded teen while responding to gunfire at the Hicky Garden Apartments, 785 Hicky Road, in Marianna at about 4 a.m., according to police Chief Daniel Strickland.

The teen, whose name wasn’t immediately released because police were working Monday afternoon to confirm his age, was struck once in the thigh, Strickland said. He was treated and later released from an area hospital.

Authorities named David Randle Jr. of Helena-West Helena as a suspect in the shooting. According to the chief, Randle is the father of several children who were in the home at the time of the shooting and was involved in an argument with the children’s mother.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the teen, who lived at the apartment where the shooting happened, was targeted or if the gunman was "upset and just wanted to shoot the whole house up,” Strickland said. Authorities said investigators found four to five bullets inside the apartment.

In a Facebook post, police said they believed Randle may be heading toward the Little Rock or Helena-West Helena areas. Authorities warned that Randle may be armed.