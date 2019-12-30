Prosecutor: 2 officers justified in fatal shooting of Fayetteville officer's killer

FAYETTEVILLE — The two Fayetteville Police Department officers who shot and killed the man who fatally shot officer Stephen Carr earlier this month were justified in their actions, and acted heroically, according to the Washington County prosecutor.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett on Monday cleared Cpl. Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce of any criminal wrongdoing in the shooting of London Phillips, 35. Phillips shot and killed Carr while he sat in his patrol vehicle on Dec. 7 outside the police station.

Floyd, Eucce and a third officer, Sgt. James Jennings, heard gunshots and briefly pursued Phillips in the station's parking lot. Floyd and Eucce fired their weapons, killing Phillips, a short time later.

The Washington County sheriff's office compiled a report on the deadly use of force and submitted it to Durrett's office.

The officers' actions were justified, necessary and heroic, Durrett said.

"This guy had just gunned down a police officer, sitting in a police unit, outside the police department," Durrett said. "Somebody like that isn't going to have any qualms in taking out another police officer or a random citizen walking down the street."

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with Fayetteville police said an internal departmental review of Floyd and Eucce is still pending. The officers will be subject to reinstatement once Police Chief Mike Reynolds reviews the findings. Until then, both officers continue to be on paid administrative leave.