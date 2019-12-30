The Nation in Brief

Silhouetted against a gray, winter sky Sunday, Treewalker LLC owner Bram Granger and members of his crew prune a 100-year-old Norway maple that hangs over the sidewalk on the state Capitol campus in Olympia, Wash.

Small plane hits carport, killing pilot

LANHAM, Md. -- A small plane crashed in the Maryland suburbs of the nation's capital Sunday, hitting a home's carport and killing the only person aboard the aircraft, authorities said.

The plane went down in the neighborhood of Lanham shortly before 3 p.m., striking the carport before the aircraft broke into many pieces on the ground, said Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George's County fire and emergency services.

The plane and the carport caught fire, but the flames were quickly extinguished, he said.

Brady said there were no reports of injuries on the ground. It wasn't immediately clear if someone was in the house at the time. The carport was attached to the house, Brady said. The identity of the person killed wasn't immediately known.

The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to take over the investigation, according to Brady.

The home is about 2 miles from an airport in College Park, Md. Lanham is in the northeastern section of suburbs near Washington, D.C.

2 men arrested in bloodshed at eatery

Two suspects have been arrested in the armed robbery at a Virginia Denny's restaurant that left one man dead and another wounded.

Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas, Va., was taken into custody early Sunday. Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of Chesapeake Beach, Md., was apprehended Sunday afternoon.

Prince William County police and the FBI had been searching for the suspects since the Thursday shooting, when two men entered the Manassas eatery at 2:20 a.m. armed with a handgun and a baton. They shot and injured a 34-year-old patron, then attacked another at the door. Yusuf Ozgur, a 56-year-old handyman and delivery driver, was picking up an order for DoorDash. One suspect bashed him on the head with the baton. The other shot and killed him.

The FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information, and that produced more than 100 tips about the case. But it was forensic evidence collected at the scene that led detectives to Anderson, authorities said. He was apprehended in Fairfax County, and was charged with murder, malicious wounding and using a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held without bail at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.

By Sunday afternoon, Walker had been arrested in Maryland.

Investigators believe Anderson and Walker are responsible for three other recent robberies in the Washington suburbs.

Kansas City, Mo., going after crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Federal and state officials are pooling millions of dollars to add more police officers to combat Kansas City's gun violence, but research has shown that changing the way police interact with people is likely to have a greater impact on crime reduction.

Kansas City, Mo., has had about 150 homicides and about 500 nonfatal shootings this year.

Last week, the Justice Department announced that it will intensify federal law enforcement resources in seven cities, including Kansas City along state lines, in an effort to crack down on violent crime.

Attorney General William Barr singled out Kansas City during the Dec. 18 announcement in Detroit, calling it "one of the top five most dangerous cities."

Barr noted that his agency will send additional "agents, analysts and equipment" to the chosen cities -- Albuquerque, N.M.; Baltimore; Cleveland; Detroit; the Kansas City, Mo., and Kansas City, Kan., metropolitan area; Memphis; and Milwaukee.

More specifically, the plan called "Operation Relentless Pursuit" will distribute $71 million among the cities to help pay for equipment and up to 400 additional police officers. The Kansas City metropolitan area can expect about $10 million of those funds.

1858 newspaper prints its final issue

MARTINEZ, Calif. -- One of the longest-running newspapers in California printed its final edition Sunday, ending 161 years of publishing news about the city of Martinez, east of San Francisco.

Rick Jones, the Martinez News-Gazette's editor, said he wasn't certain whether the news outlet covering the city of nearly 40,000 people will continue publishing online.

The News-Gazette began publishing in September 1858 and combined in 1906 with another local paper in Contra Costa County, the former owner's grandson, Bill Sharkey III told The San Francisco Chronicle. At its height in the middle of the 20th century, the paper had about 50 employees, but the staff shrank over the years as advertising revenue dwindled.

Jones said Gibson Publishing, which owns the paper, has not provided details regarding the future to the staff.

Meanwhile, the state's oldest weekly newspaper covering two rural counties northeast of Sacramento appears to be nearing its final days.

The Mountain Messenger's editor-publisher told the Los Angeles Times that he is planning to retire by the middle of January, at which point publication will end. Don Russell said he spent the past year trying to sell the paper but he hasn't received any offers.

-- COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF FROM WIRE REPORTS

A Section on 12/30/2019