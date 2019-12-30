State Plant Board votes to appeal decision; judge ruled its composition, in part, is illegal

The state Plant Board voted 13-0 Monday, after less than 30 minutes of discussion, to appeal a circuit court ruling that its composition, in part, is unconstitutional.

Pulaski Circuit Judge Chris Piazza on Dec. 19 ruled that the 1917 state law establishing the board was unconstitutional, in part, by allowing private interests to select a representative to the board.

The appeal will go to the Arkansas Supreme Court, which also is on track to hear the merits of a case in which another circuit judge has upheld the board’s composition.

For 102 years, the board has been made up of some members appointed by the governor and others named by some agricultural groups. Today’s board has seven members appointed by the governor and nine by agriculture associations.

Monsanto, the seed-and-chemical giant now owned by Bayer, filed the lawsuit that was decided by Piazza.

Monsanto has been at loggerheads with the Plant Board following a series of decisions since 2017 that prohibited, or restricted, the use in Arkansas of Monsanto’s new formulation of dicamba across the top of dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton. The company developed the new seeds and new formulation of dicamba after pigweed in Arkansas, and weeds in other states, developed a resistance to other herbicides.

The board has received more than 1,500 complaints of dicamba-related damage to crops and other vegetation not tolerant of the herbicide, prompting various restrictions.

The 13 votes to appeal the ruling included those of five of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s seven appointees. His two other appointees didn’t attend Monday’s vote in person or by phone.

