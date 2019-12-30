MEN'S BASKETBALL

UAPB's McKnight to play in Europe

Martaveous McKnight, formerly of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, has signed to play professional basketball with OKK Sloboda Tulza in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

McKnight, who was a third-round pick by the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League earlier this fall, was a two-time All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection as a Golden Lion.

In two seasons at UAPB, McKnight scored 1,300 points earning both SWAC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2017-18.

In the 2018-19 season, McKnight averaged 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and just under three assists per game. McKnight had two 40-point scoring games, with a career-high 41 at Colorado State and 40 vs. Cal Baptist.

Hendrix blows out Ozarks

Seth Stanley scored 17 points and Rod Cummings had 12 to lead Hendrix College (6-5) to a 79-56 victory over the University of the Ozarks (4-7) on Sunday in Conway.

Jacob Link and Alex Conrad also scored 11 points for Hendrix, which shot 44.1% from the floor and had 17 points off turnovers.

Jacobe Davis led the Ozarks with 9 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Ozarks wins on the road

Carly Grace Dougan scored 13 points. Kamryn McKinney had 11 and Kelsey Dixon and Faith Curry added 10 to lead the University of the Ozarks (5-5) to a 58-46 victory over Hendrix College (2-9) on Sunday in Conway.

Ozarks won despite shooting 34.5% from the floor, but outrebounded Hendrix 44-34, leading to a 13-2 advantage in second-chance points.

Cassidy Salyer led Hendrix with 13 points.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 12/30/2019