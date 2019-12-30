Suspect jailed in stabbings at Hanukkah gathering

Members of an Orthodox Jewish community celebrate the arrival Sunday of a new Torah at the residence of Hasidic rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, one day after an intruder at the home stabbed five people. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1230ambush/.

MONSEY, N.Y. -- A knife-wielding man stormed into a rabbi's home and stabbed five people as they celebrated Hanukkah in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City, an ambush that the governor said Sunday was an act of domestic terrorism fueled by intolerance and a "cancer" of growing hatred in America.

Police said they tracked a fleeing suspect to Manhattan and made an arrest within two hours of the attack Saturday night in Monsey. Grafton Thomas had blood all over his clothing, smelled of bleach and said "almost nothing" when officers stopped him, officials said.

An automated license plate reader alerted officers that the suspect's car had crossed over the George Washington Bridge into New York City about an hour after the attack. Thomas was stopped and taken into custody about 20 to 30 minutes later, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Security camera footage the police made public Sunday night showed two officers approaching Thomas' sedan with guns drawn before the suspect placed his hands on the roof of the car and was put in handcuffs.

President Donald Trump condemned the "horrific" attack, saying in a tweet Sunday, "We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism."

Thomas, 37, was arraigned Sunday and pleaded innocent to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. Bail was set at $5 million, and he remains jailed. He didn't answer questions as authorities escorted him to a waiting vehicle.

Thomas previously was arrested in the assault of a police horse, according to an official briefed on the investigation who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. A lawyer representing Thomas at the arraignment said he had no convictions.

The Greenwood Lake street where Thomas lived with his mother, about 20 miles from Monsey, was blocked with police tape Sunday as FBI agents and police officers carried items from their home.

The FBI is seeking a warrant to obtain his online accounts and were scouring digital evidence, the official said. They are also looking into his mental health history.

The family's pastor, the Rev. Wendy Paige, said Thomas has been suffering from mental illness and that his family believes that condition was the cause of the stabbings in which he's accused -- not hatred toward Jewish people. She said his family is sorry for the pain he has caused.

The stabbings on the seventh night of Hanukkah left one person critically wounded, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. The rabbi's son was also injured, Cuomo said. Authorities have not provided a motive, and Shea said investigators do not believe, at this point, that any other people were involved in the attack.

The attack was the latest in a series of violent incidents targeting Jews in the region, including a Dec. 10 shooting at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey. And last month in Monsey, a man was stabbed while walking to a synagogue.

Cuomo said Saturday's stabbing rampage was the 13th anti-Semitic attack in New York since Dec. 8 and was endemic of "an American cancer on the body politic."

"This is violence spurred by hate, it is mass violence, and I consider this an act of domestic terrorism," Cuomo said. "Let's call it what it is."

Brad Weidel, police chief of nearby Ramapo, said it was unclear why the rabbi's house was targeted or if a specific ideology motivated the suspect. According to the official briefed on the investigation, authorities do not believe Thomas is connected to recent anti-Semitic incidents in New York City.

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., called on the FBI to investigate possible links between the Monsey stabbings and other recent attacks. The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human-rights organization, said it wants the FBI to create a special task force.

On Twitter, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said he was "outraged by this knife attack in Monsey. We must confront this surge of anti-Semitic violence, prioritize the fight against bigotry, and bring people together -- instead of dividing people up."

"Enough talk, it is time for action to deter those who propagate this hatred," said Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the U.N.

THE ATTACK

The stabbings happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, located next to his Congregation Netzach Yisroel synagogue. The large house on Forshay Road remained cordoned off with yellow crime-scene tape Sunday.

"The guy came in wielding a big knife, sword, machete -- I don't know what it was," said Josef Gluck, who hit the assailant with a coffee table during the attack.

"He took it out of his holder, started swinging," Gluck said.

Levy Kraus, 15, said he was outside the rabbi's home when he saw a tall man enter with an object.

"He had something in his hand. It looked like an umbrella. It was covered," Kraus said.

Later, he said, he saw the man rushing out of the house and screaming at someone, "I'll get you."

Rabbi Motti Seligson, the media director of the Chabad Lubavitch movement, said witnesses told him that people fled the house and went to the synagogue, where they locked themselves in. Rottenberg led the service at the synagogue later, Seligson said.

Weidel said a witness saw the suspect fleeing in a car and alerted police to the license plate number. Police entered that information into a database and used plate reader technology to track the vehicle to Manhattan, where Thomas was arrested.

"It was critical to the case," Weidel said.

Monsey, near the New Jersey state line about 35 miles north of New York City, is one of several Hudson Valley communities that has seen a rising population of Hasidic Jews in recent years.

At a celebration in Monsey on Sunday that was planned before the shooting, several members of the community stood guard, armed with assault-style rifles. They refused to give their names when approached by an AP journalist, but they said they were there to defend their community.

COMMUNITIES SHAKEN

Jewish communities in the New York City metropolitan area have been left shaken by a series of incidents, including the deadly Dec. 10 shooting rampage at a Jersey City, N.J., kosher market.

Six people -- three who had been inside the store, a police officer and the two killers -- died in the gunbattle and standoff that New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has said was "fueled" by hatred of Jews and law enforcement authorities.

Last month, a man was stabbed while walking to a synagogue in the same town that was the site of Saturday night's attack; he required surgery. It's unclear whether the assailant was arrested.

In New York City, police received at least six reports last week -- and eight since Dec. 13 -- of attacks possibly motivated by anti-Jewish bias.

"The Jewish community is utterly terrified," Evan Bernstein, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey, said in a statement. "No one should have to live like this. How many more times will it take for people in the Orthodox Jewish community to be terrorized with violence before something changes?"

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that the police presence would increase in Brooklyn neighborhoods home to large Jewish populations. He said additional New York City police officers were being sent to those areas, along with lighting towers and additional security cameras.

The mayor also announced the formation of multi-ethnic, interfaith safety coalitions that would meet to strategize about disrupting potential hate crimes before they happen. He said some city schools in Brooklyn will also incorporate hate-crimes awareness into their curriculum.

Cuomo said in an interview on Fox News that he would also increase the police presence.

"I believe the situation has gotten so bad, frankly, that we need to increase our legal enforcement," Cuomo said Sunday during a televised news briefing.

Earlier, Cuomo said on CNN that attacks like the one in Monsey should be "punished as if it is an act of terrorism." He said New York state would take the lead and that he would outline those plans in his State of the State address in January.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said on CNN that it was right to get "evil" people off the streets, but that he'd want to see the legislation Cuomo is proposing before supporting such a measure on a national level.

"America is a big, wide-open, pluralistic country. I don't think any of us want to live in a police state," Kennedy said. "Freedom has risk."

