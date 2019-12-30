BRADLEY R. GITZ: The new Marxists

Andrew Breitbart famously observed that "politics is downstream from culture," suggesting that the actions of politicians are ultimately dictated by the ideas found in novels, art, and music.

Breitbart's broader point was that the right focuses on politics and neglects culture to its great disadvantage; that democratic politics ratchets leftward over time because the left controls the culture, including the mass media and academe. A leftist culture that socializes the population with congenial values and attitudes forces politicians to embrace left-leaning policies in order to enjoy electoral success.

Within such a cultural milieu the right is constantly playing defense, scoring tactical victories here and there but losing the broader war of ideas and values.

The claim intrigues because it contradicts the relationship between culture, politics, and economics originally contained in Marxist theory that dominated the left from the middle of the 19th century until the end of the 20th. In Marx's framework, culture was relegated to the status of dependent variable, part of that amorphous superstructure that flowed from the materialist base of capitalism. The culture both reflected the values of the dominant class and was used to preserve its dominance by inculcating "false consciousness."

In looking at contemporary America (or Britain or Canada) we therefore find what Marxist theory suggests shouldn't exist: left-leaning cultures sitting firmly atop capitalist bases.

It is precisely this incongruity that has recently given rise to a new form of Marxism (sometimes called "cultural Marxism," linking back to the Frankfurt School of the 1930s), which seeks to revive the Marxist project in the wake of the rubble of the Berlin Wall and the dismal results of Marxist experiments in various parts of the world.

Cultural Marxism updates Marxism by not only reversing the culture-politics relationship but also by dispensing with its emphasis upon class struggle, including the revolutionary role of the working class.

The theoretical foundation of cultural Marxism is "intersectionality," which posits a hierarchy of exploitation based on gender, race, ethnicity, and sexual preference, with white heterosexual males at the apex and everyone else assigned varying degrees of victim status at each rung below.

It is intersectionality theory which consequently produces what we call "identity politics," with its assignment of political roles and degrees of victimization based purely on racial/gender characteristics (much as one's relationship to the means of production determined whether one belonged to the oppressor bourgeoisie or the oppressed proletariat in the original Marxist vision).

The goal for the left within the identity politics approach is "social justice," a term meaningless in itself but that acquires substance as part of a program involving the eradication of inequities and oppression outlined by intersectionality theory. Social justice is ultimately intended to produce a reshuffling of the hierarchy, with those on the bottom overthrowing those on the top. It essentially means payback for historical injustices.

If intersectionality theory constitutes a new form of Marxism that leads to identity politics and the campaign for social justice, that campaign in turn uses "political correctness" as its primary weapon, in effect demanding acceptance by all of intersectionality theory assumptions lest an ascending array of punishments, from ostracism and denunciation all the way to legal persecution, be imposed.

Political correctness is not simply a form of etiquette or desire for greater sensitivity of expression; rather it represents within the cultural Marxist paradigm an effort to use intimidation to delegitimize and ultimately silence opposition. It dictates what issues can be talked about and how we can talk about them, with the goal of preventing any deviation from leftist orthodoxy.

Political correctness is thus the equivalent of the old communist party line, a set of positions that zigs and zags depending upon the political needs of the moment but that everyone must subscribe to, or at least pretend to publicly.

In the original Marxist framework, the overthrow of capitalism only becomes possible when the proletariat punctures false consciousness and thereby realizes the true degree of its subjugation.

In cultural Marxism a similar psychological epiphany occurs when the "woke" correctly comprehend the massive injustice surrounding them caused by the patriarchy and white supremacy. Only then, in a manner similar to the revolutionary consciousness and class solidarity of Marx's proletariat, can the woke mobilize the historically downtrodden sufficiently to achieve social justice.

Much like Vladimir Lenin's "vanguard" (Bolshevik) party would lead the workers by the nose through the hoops of revolution, today's woke warriors, overwhelmingly young and white and thoroughly marinated in intersectionality assumptions at some of our finest institutions of higher learning, and with their greater virtue and awareness of the evil of other white folks, assign themselves the role of leading marginalized groups forward.

The new Marxism, like the old, is sufficiently comprehensive as to explain just about everything through its perceptual lens.

About the only thing left out is the core of the old--the working class--much to Donald Trump's great advantage in places like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

------------v------------

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.

Editorial on 12/30/2019