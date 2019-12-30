Titans secure date with Patriots

Tennessee running back Derrick Henry (22) breaks away from Houston Texans linebacker Peter Kalambayi (bottom right) on his way to a 53-yard touchdown during the second half Sunday in Houston. Henry rushed for a season-high 211 yards and three touchdowns as the Titans secured a playoff spot with a 35-14 victory.

HOUSTON -- Mike Vrabel's playoff debut as a head coach will come against the team he helped to three Super Bowl titles as player.

But don't expect the gruff second-year coach of the Tennessee Titans to reminisce about his time with the New England Patriots as next weekend's game approaches.

"I'm not emotional," Vrabel said. "I just know what's ahead and ... it's about being focused on the Patriots and how I get these guys prepared to go on the road. You're basically walking into the viper's den."

The Titans secured their playoff spot with a 35-14 victory on Sunday over the Houston Texans, who had already bested Tennessee for the AFC South crown and had nothing to play for. Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 211 yards and three touchdowns for the Titans (9-7), who will now prepare for their intriguing first-round matchup with New England.

"I haven't had a paycheck with a Patriots logo on it since 2008," Vrabel said. "It's no different than coaching against them with the Texans or coaching against them last year. It's a huge challenge to go up there and try to win."

The Texans (10-6), who rested quarterback Deshaun Watson and other key players, were locked into the AFC's fourth seed and will host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Tennessee got its first victory at Houston since Jan. 1, 2012.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns for Tennessee and will make his playoff debut in his eighth NFL season. Rookie A.J. Brown had 124 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Watson was active Sunday, but Coach Bill O'Brien started AJ McCarron instead. Watson was listed as questionable with a back injury this week but said he was OK. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins was also active but did not play, and several starters, including receiver Kenny Stills, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and nose tackle D.J. Reader, were inactive.

"Once we were getting closer to the beginning of the game, it was pretty obvious that our seeding wasn't going to change," O'Brien said. "So we decided to do those things in the best interest of the team."

McCarron threw for 225 yards with an interception and ran for a touchdown.

Tennessee was up by seven at halftime and extended the lead when Henry scored on a 3-yard run with 10:06 left in the third quarter. Henry returned after sitting out last week with a hamstring injury.

Houston then used almost nine minutes on a 16-play drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by McCarron.

Tennessee made it 28-14 when Henry scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter. That touchdown was set up when Brown grabbed a nifty 47-yard reception between two defenders just before falling out of bounds.

The Titans padded the lead when Henry rumbled 53 yards for a touchdown with 2:54 left. He finished the season with a career-high 1,540 yards rushing, which leads the NFL, and 16 touchdowns -- tied with Green Bay's Aaron Jones for the league lead.

Henry became the third player in franchise history to run for 15 or more touchdowns in a season, joining Earl Campbell (19 in 1979) and LenDale White (15 in 2008).

Tennessee 7 7 7 14 -- 35

Houston 7 0 7 0 -- 14

First Quarter

Hou--D.Johnson 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 7:25.

Ten--A.Brown 51 pass from Tannehill (G.Joseph kick), 5:33.

Second Quarter

Ten--Pruitt 1 pass from Tannehill (G.Joseph kick), 9:42.

Third Quarter

Ten--Henry 3 run (G.Joseph kick), 10:06.

Hou--McCarron 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 1:09.

Fourth Quarter

Ten--Henry 1 run (G.Joseph kick), 14:02.

Ten--Henry 53 run (G.Joseph kick), 2:54.

Attendance--71,794.

Ten Hou

First downs 25 20

Total Net Yards 467 301

Rushes-yards 39-245 25-109

Passing 222 192

Punt Returns 2-9 2-25

Kickoff Returns 2-49 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 14-21-0 21-36-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-33

Punts 4-47.3 5-49.6

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 5-37 5-35

Time of Possession 28:21 31:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Tennessee, Henry 32-211, Tannehill 5-20, Lewis 1-7, J.Smith 1-7. Houston, Jones 9-40, McCarron 5-39, Hyde 4-13, D.Johnson 4-12, Howell 3-5.

PASSING--Tennessee, Tannehill 13-20-0-198, Mariota 1-1-0-24. Houston, McCarron 21-36-1-225.

RECEIVING--Tennessee, A.Brown 4-124, C.Davis 4-44, Pruitt 2-13, R.Davis 1-16, Sharpe 1-13, Blasingame 1-7, Firkser 1-5. Houston, Carter 6-65, Akins 5-54, D.Johnson 5-45, Mitchell 2-37, Jones 1-9, Thomas 1-8, Coutee 1-7.

Sports on 12/30/2019