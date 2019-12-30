Today's Bowl Capsules

First Responder Bowl

WESTERN KENTUCKY (8-4) vs. WESTERN MICHIGAN (7-5)

SITE Gerald Ford Stadium, Dallas

TIME (TV) 11:30 a.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Western Kentucky by 31/2

SERIES Western Michigan leads 11-3-1

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Western Kentucky has a three-game winning streak, and has won seven of nine games, since a 1-2 start that included a season-opening loss to FCS team Central Arkansas. Western Michigan is in its eighth bowl in 14 seasons but has won only one of those games. This is the 16th meeting between the two schools, but the first 15 games were all between 1923-47.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Western Kentucky DE DeAngelo Malone was the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year. He has 90 tackles with 111/2 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, the most at the school in the FBS era since 2009.

Western Michigan The Broncos have the MAC's Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year. RB LeVante Bellamy has 1,412 yards and a national-best 23 TDs rushing. LB Treshaun Howard has 132 tackles, including 101/2 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Music City Bowl

MISSISSIPPI STATE (6-6) vs. LOUISVILLE (7-5)

SITE Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

TIME (TV) 3 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Mississippi State by 51/2

SERIES Mississippi State leads 3-2

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Mississippi State can finish with its first three-game winning streak to finish a season since 2013 and only the third since the end of World War II for a coach whose Egg Bowl win helped Joe Moorhead keep his job. Louisville can cap the Cardinals' amazing turnaround in Coach Scott Satterfield's debut season by making him only the second coach to win his first bowl. A win also would be Louisville's first on the field against Mississippi State.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill. The first-team All-SEC junior is playing his final game before entering the NFL Draft. He led the SEC with 1,347 yards rushing and eight 100-yard rushing games.

Louisville QB Micale Cunningham. The Cardinals rank 36th nationally in total offense thanks to the redshirt sophomore providing some balance averaging 162.4 yards passing a game. He has thrown 20 touchdowns with only five interceptions and is 6-4 as a starter.

Redbox Bowl

CALIFORNIA (7-5) vs. ILLINOIS (6-6)

SITE Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

TIME (TV) 3 p.m. Central (FOX)

LINE California by 61/2

SERIES Illinois leads 7-3

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The Bears are in the postseason for a second consecutive season under third-year Coach Justin Wilcox. The Fighting Illini will be attempting to win a bowl game for the first time with Lovie Smith as coach in their first trip to a bowl game since 2014.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

California Consensus All-America LB Evan Weaver needs 21 tackles to break the NCAA single-season record. The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Weaver has been a monster on defense all season with 173 tackles. Three times this year he's had 21 or more in one game.

Illinois RB Reggie Corbin had mixed success this season but has been a force in the Illini's backfield while averaging nearly five yards a carry. Corbin is 12th on Illinois' career rushing charts with 2,320 yards. He has two 100-yard games this season while splitting time in the backfield with Dre Brown.

Orange Bowl

FLORIDA (10-2) vs. VIRGINIA (9-4)

SITE Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TIME (TV) 7 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Florida by 14

SERIES Florida leads 1-0

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The Gators can finish with 11 wins, which would be their highest total since 2012. They have a chance to finish in the Top Ten in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008-09. For the Cavaliers, a win would be biggest bowl victory in school history. They have chance to crack the AP Top 25 and finish the season ranked for first time since 2004.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia Bryce Perkins is one of two players in the nation with at least 3,000 yards passing and 700 rushing (the other is Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts). Perkins had 3,960 yards in total offense to set a school record for the second year in a row. He also holds single-season school records for yards passing and yards rushing by a quarterback.

Florida Linebacker Jonathan Greenard led the SEC in sacks (81/2) and tackles for a loss (141/2) despite missing two games because of an ankle injury. He's part of a defense that allowed 14.4 points per game to rank eighth in the nation.

