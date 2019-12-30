Sections
Trump to counter Iowa Democratic debate with Wisconsin rally

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:16 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media following a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Wisconsin next month, countering a Democratic presidential debate set for the same night in Iowa.

Trump's campaign says the rally is set for Jan. 14 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

It's the same night that CNN and The Des Moines Register are sponsoring the first Democratic presidential debate of 2020 at Drake University in Des Moines.

The Milwaukee rally will be Trump's second in less than a week. The Republican president's campaign has said he'll hold his first 2020 rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Jan. 9.

All three events could unfold against the backdrop of Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.

The Democratic-controlled House voted earlier this month to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress over his dealings with Ukraine. A Senate trial is the next step in the process, but it has been delayed while lawmakers figure out whether to call new witnesses.

