Two injured in separate Little Rock shootings, police say

Two 30-year-old men were treated for gunshot wounds at a Little Rock hospital after separate shootings over the weekend.

Officers were called just before 10:45 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Rice Street about gunfire in the area, according to a Little Rock police report. A short time later, a shooting victim, Bryant Norwood of Little Rock, arrived at UAMS Medical Center and said he was wounded in the neighborhood where the call came from, authorities said.

A witness reportedly told officers she saw several people run from a 2013 Toyota, as well as three others who exited a 2007 Honda Accord and shot in the direction of 12th Avenue and Rice Street.

Detectives interviewed five suspects who were later released, the report states.

Authorities said Norwood was treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

On Saturday afternoon, a Conway man was shot in the buttocks after being robbed, according to a separate police report.

Little Rock police responded to a shooting call in the 5200 block of Stanley Drive at about 4:10 p.m. and found Dejon Tandy suffering from a single gunshot wound, authorities said. Tandy told officers he was also robbed of $800, a phone and backpack.

According to police, Tandy said he knew the person who shot him but couldn’t provide the gunman’s full name.

No arrests had been made in either shooting at the time of the reports.