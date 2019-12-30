U.S. airstrikes target militia in Iraq, Syria

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, flanked by Defense Secretary Mark Esper (left) and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, delivers a statement Sunday from Palm Beach, Fla., on the military action carried out in Iraq and Syria. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1230iraq/.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia blamed for a rocket attack that killed an American contractor, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the strikes send the message that the U.S. will not tolerate actions by Iran that jeopardize American lives.

"Precision defensive strikes" were conducted against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement earlier Sunday.

The U.S. blames the militia for a rocket barrage Friday that killed a U.S. defense contractor at a military compound near Kirkuk in northern Iraq. Officials said as many as 30 rockets were fired in Friday's assault.

Esper said the U.S. hit three of the militia's sites in western Iraq and two in eastern Syria, including weapon depots and the militia's command and control bases.

U.S. Air Force F-15 Strike Eagles carried out the operation, and all the aircraft safely returned to their home base, Esper said. At the ammunition storage facilities that were struck, significant secondary explosions were observed.

Pompeo, Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, flew to Palm Beach, Fla., after the operation to brief President Donald Trump.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1230iraq/]

Esper said they discussed with Trump "other options that are available" to respond to Iran.

"I would note also that we will take additional actions as necessary to ensure that we act in our own self-defense and we deter further bad behavior from militia groups or from Iran," Esper, accompanied by Pompeo and Milley, said in a brief statement to reporters in a ballroom at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, where the president is on a winter break.

Trump did not appear with his top national security officials. After Pompeo and Esper spoke, the president traveled to his private golf club in West Palm Beach. The White House did not immediately say why Trump returned to the club after spending nearly six hours there earlier Sunday.

Pompeo said the "decisive response" makes clear that the U.S. "will not stand for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take actions that put American men and women in jeopardy."

Hoffman said the U.S. would conduct additional strikes if the attacks by Kataeb Hezbollah did not stop. Iranian proxy forces have carried out 11 attacks over the past two months on bases and facilities housing U.S. contractors and service members, a U.S. official said.

"Iran and their [Kataeb Hezbollah] proxy forces must cease their attacks on U.S. and coalition forces, and respect Iraq's sovereignty, to prevent additional defensive actions by U.S. forces," Hoffman said.

The Iraqi military's Joint Operations Command said four fighters, including the militia's deputy commander, were killed in U.S. strikes on Kataeb Hezbollah's headquarters along the Iraq-Syria border.

Jaafar al-Hussaini, a spokesman for the militia, said 19 fighters were killed and 35 were injured in the strikes. "For those who ask about the response: it will be the size of our faith," he said in a statement.

IRANIAN INFLUENCE

Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah, a separate force from the Lebanese group Hezbollah, operates under the umbrella of the state-sanctioned militias known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Many of them are supported by Iran.

While Iran does not always have direct control over its allied paramilitary groups, current and former military officials have long contended that Tehran is able to control the level of violence in Iraq through such groups. Iran also provides broad direction on what kind of attacks the groups make and how often they target U.S. or allied forces.

The rising number of attacks in recent months had prompted diplomatic warnings, including private requests to the Iraqi government to pressure Iran to stop the attacks. In addition, Pompeo and Esper had said in recent weeks that Iran would be held to account for attacks by its proxy forces on Americans.

Earlier this month, Esper publicly urged Iraqi officials to respond to an uptick in attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq.

"My suspicion would be that Iran is behind these attacks, much like they're behind a lot of malign behavior throughout the region, but it's hard to pin down," Esper told reporters. "So again, we need their help in terms of getting the security situation under control and stabilized, but we also still retain our right of self-defense."

The actions underscore the continued unpredictability of U.S. involvement in Iraq and Syria, and they raise the possibility of an escalation with the militia. The Pentagon said the group has links to Iran's Quds Force, a special operations unit that U.S. officials say provides weapons and other support to proxy forces that help Iran extend its reach.

Lt. Col. Hassan Kadhim, an officer with the Iraqi army's 8th Division, said he is concerned about the tensions between the United States and the Popular Mobilization Forces.

"If something happened, then we'll be in the middle and it will be chaos," he said.

He said it is clear that recent attacks carried out on U.S. bases in Iraq were not conducted by the Islamic State militant group. "It's being done by Iran proxies," he said, adding that Iran wants "to have their war in our land."

IRAQI CRITICISM

The militia strike and U.S. counterstrikes come as months of political tensions roil Iraq. About 500 people have died in anti-government protests in recent months, most of them demonstrators killed by Iraqi security forces.

The mass uprisings prompted the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi late last month. Abdul-Mahdi remains for now as head of the caretaker government.

Abdul-Mahdi had made no public comment on Friday's militia attack, but on Sunday he condemned the U.S. retaliatory strike. He called it a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a "dangerous escalation that threatens the security of Iraq and the region."

In a statement, Abdul-Mahdi said Esper had called him about a half-hour before the American strikes to tell him of the U.S.' intentions to hit bases of the militia suspected in Friday's rocket attack. Abdul-Mahdi said in a statement that he asked Esper to call off the U.S.' retaliation plans.

The statement said Iraqi President Barham Salih also received advance notice from a U.S. diplomat and also asked unsuccessfully for the Americans to call it off.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced Sunday the start of a military operation to pursue the remnants of the Islamic State in five different areas in the country.

The eighth phase of a larger operation, code named "Will of Victory," would cover areas in Mosul, Kirkuk, Diyala, Salahaddin, and al-Jazeera provinces.

The Popular Mobilization Forces and local tribal militias are also participating in the operations, with air cover from joint air force operations, according to a statement issued Sunday.

Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State two years ago, but the militants still carry out sporadic attacks in parts of the country.

Information for this article was contributed by Ellen Knickmeyer, Qassim Abdul-Zahra, Darlene Superville and Zeina Karam of The Associated Press; by Dan Lamothe and Mustafa Salim of The Washington Post; and by Julian E. Barnes of The New York Times.

A Section on 12/30/2019