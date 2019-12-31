Arkansas visit might be in the works for lineman Andrew Chamblee

Maumelle sophomore offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee is interested is seeing what Arkansas has in store with Sam Pitman as the Hogs’ new head coach.

“What I’ve heard so far is he’s a really good offensive line coach,” Chamblee said. “I heard he treats his linemen very well. The way he acts it sounds like he might turn Arkansas’ program around. So we’ll see.”

Chamblee, 6-8, 295 pounds, has offers from Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Kansas, Tennessee, TCU and Southern Miss. The Hokies were the first to offer.

He received an offer from former Arkansas coach Chad Morris while visiting Fayetteville for San Jose State game on Sept. 21. His father has reached out to the Hogs and another visit could be in the works.

“I might be going back to Arkansas soon or maybe Oklahoma State,” Chamblee said.

Pittman’s reputation as an offensive line coach makes Arkansas intriguing.

“Yeah, just a little bit I mean,” he said. “My mom has liked Arkansas for the longest. That always keeps something in the back of my head. He’s a good offensive line coach and that could be a place to go.”

He thought of participating in wrestling, but it’s appears he’ll focus on getting better during the offseason.

“Definitely on my footwork,” Chamblee said. “Definitely want to work on my upper body some more.”

He was born and lived in Kentucky until the age of eight, when he moved Arkansas. Chamblee said all of his hard work pays off when he pancake blocks a defender.

“After all that hard work and getting a man to the ground and falling on him,” Chamblee said.

He recalled the most comical comment from one of his pancake victims.

“Man, you’re big,” said Chamblee.