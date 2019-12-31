Biden's attorney decries sleuth's bid to enter case

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

A private investigator in Florida doesn't have grounds to intervene in Hunter Biden's Arkansas paternity case, Biden's attorney said Monday in a filing in Independence County Circuit Court.

"Plaintiff filed suit in this cause to establish paternity and for child support against defendant," wrote Brent M. Langdon of Texarkana, Texas. "The motion to intervene filed by D&A Investigations Inc. is a scheme by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain media attention without any material or pertinent material."

Dominic Casey of D&A Investigations in Longwood, Fla., filed a motion to intervene on Friday, claiming to have access to financial records that show wrongdoing by the former vice president's son.

On Dec. 23, Casey filed a "notice of intervenor," but Circuit Judge Don McSpadden ordered it struck from the record because Casey didn't follow the proper procedure to intervene in the case. Intervention is allowed under specific conditions in Rule 24 of Arkansas Rules of Civil Procedure.

McSpadden has yet to rule on Casey's motion to intervene. Langdon is asking the judge to strike it, too.

"The proposed intervenor in this case has failed to even state a claim or defense for which it seeks intervention," wrote Langdon. "The proposed intervenor has no interest in this cause that needs protecting to support intervention of right.

"The proposed intervenor's claims are immaterial, impertinent and scandalous allegations which do not even attempt to assert common questions of law or fact to the pending paternity suit to permit intervention. These unsubstantiated allegations by D&A Investigations Inc. and Dominic Casey are simply another stab at the defendant in the myriad of media attention seekers."

Clinton Lancaster -- the attorney for Lunden Alexis Roberts, the woman suing Biden for child support -- said Monday he had no comment regarding Casey's motion to intervene.

Lancaster's wife, Jennifer M. Lancaster, is his law partner.

"Jennifer and I are still reviewing the motion to intervene," Clinton Lancaster said in an email.

Lancaster said neither he nor his wife had had any "material contact" with Casey.

"The only contact we have had with Mr. Casey was to inform him that we would accept any service of process that he may have for Ms. Roberts after we received notice that his process server was searching for our client," wrote Lancaster.

Lancaster said Roberts "has no knowledge of whether Hunter Biden violated any federal or state laws and sincerely hopes that he did not."

"She does not want Hunter Biden to go to prison," wrote Lancaster. "She continues to view this case as a family matter between her and Mr. Biden. At this point, she merely wants child support."

Casey's motion to intervene refers to Hunter Biden's business connections in Ukraine and China that have been criticized by Republicans during the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Biden's foreign business activities coincided with the time his father -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden -- was vice president.

Roberts filed the paternity suit in May, claiming that she and Hunter Biden were in a relationship that resulted in the birth of "Baby Doe" in August 2018.

Roberts, a graduate of Arkansas State University, has asked the court to establish that Biden is the child's biological father and order him to pay child support and provide the baby's health insurance.

On Nov. 20, Lancaster filed a motion with the court that DNA testing had established, "with scientific certainty," that Hunter Biden was the baby's father.

A separate motion filed with the clerk said Hunter Biden "is not contesting paternity."

Biden's attorney told the court last month that he is unemployed and has been without monthly income since May.

Roberts' attorneys told the court last week that Biden had failed to provide all of the financial information that McSpadden ordered, and they urged the judge to hold him in contempt of court.

Casey has declined to reveal who hired him to investigate Hunter Biden.

Casey entered the public eye as a private investigator for Casey Anthony, the mother whose young daughter's disappearance in 2008 went unreported for 31 days. Anthony was later found innocent in her daughter's death.

Metro on 12/31/2019