College Bowl capsules

Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner (11) is shoved out of bounds by Virginia safety Joey Blount (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Belk Bowl

Virginia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5)

SITE Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

TIME/TV 11 a.m. (ESPN)

LINE Virginia Tech by 21/2

SERIES Kentucky leads series 11-8

WHAT'S AT STAKE

This is Virginia Tech's 27th consecutive bowl game. The Hokies will be looking for their first bowl victory since 2016, when they defeated Arkansas 35-24 in the Belk Bowl. Kentucky is looking for back-to-back bowl victories after beating Penn State last year in the Citrus Bowl.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia Tech WR Damon Hazelton possesses good speed on the outside and is the team's leading receiver with 30 catches for 506 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Kentucky QB Lynn Bowden is the Wildcats' go-to guy on offense. He started the year as a wide receiver, but moved to quarterback. He leads the team with 1,235 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, and he is also first with 30 catches for 348 yards and a touchdown.

Sun Bowl

Arizona State (7-5) vs. Florida State (6-6)

SITE Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

TIME/TV 1 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Arizona State by 4

SERIES Florida State leads 3-1

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Arizona State is in the Sun Bowl for the third time in six seasons and is looking for its first bowl victory since winning in El Paso in 2014. The Sun Devils have lost three postseason games since then, including the Sun Bowl two years ago. Florida State's Odell Haggins is looking for another victory to finish his second stint as interim coach before Mike Norvell takes over for the fired Willie Taggart. Haggins is 4-1 in the interim role, including victories in the final two games of the 2017 season filling in for Jimbo Fisher.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels has easily topped the freshman school record with 2,748 yards and has just two interceptions.

Florida State QB James Blackman leads an offense that averages 269 yards passing per game, and the weak part of the ASU defense is in the passing game. The Sun Devils give up 270 yards passing per game.

Liberty Bowl

Navy (10-2) vs. Kansas State (8-4)

SITE Liberty Bowl, Memphis

TIME/TV 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Navy by 3

SERIES First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Navy is seeking to finish the season in The Associated Press Top 25 (currently No. 21) for just the third time in the past 56 years, matching the accomplishment of the 2004 and 2015 squads. Navy also is chasing an 11th victory that would tie the school single-season record (2015). Kansas State is aiming for its first nine-win season since 2016.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Navy QB Malcolm Perry has set Navy single-season records for yards rushing (1,804) and total offense (2,831). He's 116 yards away from setting the FBS single-season record for yards rushing by a quarterback. Northern Illinois' Jordan Lynch rushed for 1,920 yards in 2013.

Kansas State QB Skylar Thornton has thrown for 2,191 yards and 12 touchdowns with 5 interceptions, and he also has rushed for 402 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Arizona Bowl

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5)

SITE Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz.

TIME/TV 3:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

LINE Wyoming by 7

SERIES First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Two of the nation's top running teams face each other in the desert, with both trying to reach eight victories. Georgia State was 13th in the FBS running the ball while Wyoming ranked 26th.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wyoming LB Logan Wilson, a senior, was named a third-team All-American and was the nation's highest-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus. Wilson was Wyoming's second-leading tackler with 98 and had four interceptions.

Georgia State RB Tra Barnett, a senior, was the key cog in the Panthers' ground game, running for 1,389 yards and 12 TDs. He was 12th nationally in rushing yards.

Alamo Bowl

Utah (11-2) vs. Texas (7-5)

SITE Alamodome, San Antonio

TIME/TV 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Utah by 7

SERIES Texas leads 1-0

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Utah wants to wipe out the bitter taste of losing the Pac-12 Championship Game in a rout by Oregon, a defeat that knocked it out of the College Football Playoff. Texas is looking for a positive end to a disappointing season in which it expected to contend for the Big 12 title but finished well short.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Senior slot receiver Devin Duvernay has been Texas' best player all season, with 103 catches for 1,294 yards and 8 touchdowns. He could have skipped this game as he prepares for the NFL Draft, but he wanted to play for Texas one last time.

Utah Quarterback Tyler Huntley will want to shrug off his subpar game against Oregon in which he threw two interceptions. He'll have a chance against a porous Texas pass defense playing under an interim coordinator.

Sports on 12/31/2019