Arkansas man, 67, dies after vehicle crashes off road, stops at edge of pond

A Fayetteville man died Monday morning after his vehicle left the road, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. as 67-year-old Michael Ayers was driving a 2008 Toyota on Old Wire Road in Fayetteville, a preliminary report provided by state police indicates.

Authorities said the Toyota left the road on the right side, striking a fence and continuing northeast through a field before coming to rest at the edge of a pond. Ayers died in the crash, the report states.

Weather conditions were fair and the road was dry at the time, according to authorities.

Police also released information about a crash Friday in Greene County that killed a pedestrian.

Drake Love, 29, of Paragould, was walking along Arkansas 135 near Kenneth Street in Oak Grove Heights when he walked into traffic and was fatally struck by a 2016 Toyota Tacoma shortly before 10 p.m., according to a separate crash report.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry when Love was hit.

Preliminary numbers indicate at least 498 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.