Decade of downers

Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams sits on the sidelines in the closing moments of a 35-24 Belk Bowl loss to Virginia Tech on Dec. 29, 2016. The Hokies erased a 24-point deficit by scoring 35 unanswered points in the Hogs’ last bowl appearance of the decade. Williams did not play another snap for the Hogs after retiring from football in the spring of 2017 because of a neck injury.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The 2010s was a topsy-turvy decade for Arkansas Razorback football.

The 10-year span started just fine for the University of Arkansas with back-to-back seasons of 10-plus victories, but it ended with a major clunk in three consecutive seasons without a bowl berth.

The decade saw six different men lead the program as head coach: Bobby Petrino, John L. Smith, Bret Bielema, Chad Morris, Barry Lunney Jr. and Sam Pittman. Only one of those men -- Petrino at 34-17 -- wound up with a winning record, although Pittman has yet to coach a game.

The Razorbacks had a record of 59-67 from Jan. 1, 2010, through Dec. 31, 2019, though the first of those games came at the end of the 2009 season, the second under Petrino, at the Liberty Bowl.

Arkansas did not play in the SEC Championship Game during the 2010s, a departure from the Razorbacks' first two decades in the conference, when they lost SEC title games in 1995 (to Florida), 2002 (Georgia) and 2006 (Florida).

The Razorbacks had a winning record in the decade against only one other SEC West rival, a 6-4 mark against Ole Miss.

Arkansas went 0-10 against Alabama and Coach Nick Saban, though the Razorbacks led for most of the game in the first contest of the decade, then had a great chance to win in 2014 before falling 14-13.

The Razorbacks had winning records against three of their SEC brethren in the decade. They also were 2-0 against Tennessee and 2-1 against Vanderbilt.

But by virtually any measure, Arkansas was the worst team in the SEC West for the past 10 years, and it is that hole Pittman and the Razorbacks must escape.

Petrino's record at Arkansas during the decade was pristine until his ill-fated motorcycle wreck on April 1, 2012.

The Razorbacks opened the decade on a frigid day in Memphis, escaping a rusty performance at the end of the 2009 season to beat Skip Holtz-led East Carolina 20-17 in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2. Alex Tejada's 37-yard field goal in overtime was the game winner. Ben Hartman, the Pirates' All-Conference USA kicker, missed four field goals, including two from 39 yards in the final 1:03 of regulation, and another in overtime.

That victory started a 23-5 stretch for Arkansas football that brought back echoes of glorious Razorback runs of the past. Coach Frank Broyles' teams had a 22-game winning streak between 1963-65, and the teams between 1968 and 1970 went 28-5.

Coach Lou Holtz's first three teams went 11-1, 9-2-1 and 10-2 between 1977-79. Coach Ken Hatfield produced three 10-game winners in six seasons between 1984-89, and lost four games in a season only twice while winning back-to-back Southwest Conference crowns in 1988 and 1989.

But the Razorbacks could not sustain that success after Petrino's firing on April 10, 2012.

Contrast the first 28 games of the decade and that 23-5 record to the last 28 games, which produced a mirror image 5-23 flop and saw Bielema, Morris and Lunney -- the quarterback on Arkansas' first SEC West title team in 1995 -- depart.

The program has produced just three winning records since Petrino's firing -- 7-6 in 2014, 8-5 in 2015 and 7-6 in 2016 -- and has a string of losses to lower-level competition such as Toledo, Colorado State, North Texas, San Jose State and Western Kentucky chasing it into the new decade.

In SEC play, the Razorbacks accrued a 25-55 record -- 13-51 after Petrino's firing -- ahead of only Vanderbilt (20-60) among conference teams in the 2010s.

But the decade wasn't a complete dud.

The 2010s spawned one of the greatest classes in school history, filled with in-state players who dotted the roster in 2010 and 2011 and produced a 21-5 record and back-to-back January bowl berths in the Sugar and Cotton bowls.

The Warren trio of Greg Childs, Chris Gragg and Jarius Wright teamed with classmates Joe Adams, Dennis Johnson, Tyler Wilson and others to show what a large concentration of in-state talent could mean for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas had a run of quarterbacks -- Ryan Mallett, Wilson, Brandon Allen and Austin Allen -- who called Arkansas home and started nearly every game between 2009 and 2017.

During the early Bielema years, Arkansas made national ripples by billing itself as having the biggest offensive line in all of American football. The Razorbacks led the SEC in fewest sacks allowed from 2013-15 with great offensive line talent such as Denver Kirkland, Dan Skipper, Mitch Smothers, Frank Ragnow, Travis Swanson and Sebastian Tretola. Many of them were recruited by and all of them received tutoring under Pittman for at least one season.

Skipper used his 6-10 frame to block seven kicks during his Arkansas tenure, the most by any player in the FBS ranks during that span.

Tretola, a 325-pounder who was still listed at 350 pounds, threw a touchdown pass to Alan D'Appoollonio on a fake field goal during a 45-17 rout over Alabama-Birmingham in 2014.

The 2014 season encapsulated much of what the 2010s offered for Razorback football: some gut-wrenching losses sprinkled in with euphoric moments such as when Arkansas snapped its 17-game SEC losing streak against LSU and the fans flooded the playing surface at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Hogs had a huge coming-out party in a 49-28 blitzing of Texas Tech on the road early in the 2014 season, then a series of heart-breaking SEC losses that continued their long conference losing skid. Defensive end Trey Flowers, who would go on to post 2.5 sacks for the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl LI victory, epitomized the era when he broke down in tears after a 17-10 loss at No. 1 Mississippi State, the week the first-ever College Football Playoff rankings had been released. Arkansas held a 10-0 lead in that game before the Bulldogs rallied for the victory.

Flowers and the Hogs would get some consolation two weeks later after a bye when they shut out No. 17 LSU in Fayetteville. The next week, Arkansas blanked No. 8 Ole Miss 30-0 to become the first team to post consecutive shutouts over ranked opponents since World War II.

The 2015 Razorbacks rallied from a 1-3 start to win five of six games and post the best record of the Bielema era at 8-5. They won back-to-back road games over ranked Ole Miss and LSU teams, and went on to crunch Kansas State 45-23 in the Liberty Bowl.

The Razorbacks had a 3-2 bowl record during the 2010s, though it could have been a clean 5-0.

In the Sugar Bowl after the 2010 season, Colton Miles-Nash blocked an Ohio State punt with less than two minutes to play, and the Razorbacks were in position to execute a scoop-and-score touchdown that would have given them the lead. However, Julian Horton fell on the fumble at the Ohio State 18 with 1:09 remaining, and the Buckeyes intercepted Mallett two plays later.

Ohio State wound up vacating their 31-26 bowl victory over the Razorbacks due to using ineligible players.

Arkansas led Virginia Tech 24-0 at halftime in the 2016 Belk Bowl but succumbed to a big Hokies rally in the second half of a 35-24 loss. It marked what is believed to be the biggest blown Arkansas lead in a loss in school history.

The Razorbacks produced two consensus All-Americans in the decade: the return specialist Adams in 2011 and tight end Hunter Henry in 2015. Adams won the Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers Award in 2011 as the nation's top return specialist, while Henry won the 2015 John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end, which Arkansas' D.J. Williams had won in 2010.

The Razorbacks produced 34 NFL Draft picks in the decade, with Ragnow the lone first-rounder as pick No. 20 by the Detroit Lions in 2018.

Arkansas had 14 first-team All-SEC picks during the decade, with a high of four in 2011: defensive end Jake Bequette, receivers Adams and Wright, and the quarterback Wilson, who was Arkansas' first All-SEC first-team quarterback.

The decade had more heartbreak that happened off the field.

Tight end Garrett Uekman passed away on Nov. 20, 2011, the day after Arkansas routed Mississippi State 44-17 in Little Rock and moved to its highest ranking of the decade, No. 3 in the Bowl Championship Series and The Associated Press polls.

Running back Rawleigh Williams suffered a near-fatal broken neck during a 54-46 win in four overtimes over Auburn on Oct. 24, 2015. Williams recovered and rushed for 1,360 yards in 2016, but the return was temporary. He reinjured his neck on a light-contact play in the spring finale of 2017, and he decided to retire from football.

No examination of the decade of Razorback football would be complete without mentioning the renewal of the series with Texas A&M. The schools agreed to resume their series with the start of the Southwest Classic in 2009. Arkansas won the first three games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, including a record-breaking comeback in a 42-38 victory in the 2011 game against the Aggies.

Wilson passed for a school-record 510 yards and Jarius Wright broke Mike Reppond's 40-year-old single-game receiving yards record with 281 yards in that game. As a side note, Cobi Hamilton erased that record with 303 receiving yards in a loss to Rutgers the next season.

Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012, and the Razorbacks haven't beaten them since.

The Razorbacks also posted a victory during the 2010s over a Florida program that had been its nemesis in the SEC. The Razorbacks smacked the No. 11 Gators 31-10 on Nov. 5, 2016, in a game in which Florida suffered a series of injuries to key players. That stands as the program's only regular-season victory over Florida, but on the negative side, it is also the Hogs' last win over a ranked team and its last home victory in the SEC.

Arkansas improved to 6-3 in 2016 with that win and seemed on the brink of improving on the previous year's 8-5 record, which would have continued a streak of improving every season under Bielema.

However, the Hogs blew a 24-7 halftime lead in a loss at Missouri on Nov. 25, the game which many point to as the start of the Razorbacks' decline under Bielema. Arkansas' record since that day: 8-30.

Pittman inherited a team that lost its last 13 SEC home games over the course of four seasons.

At the dawn of a new decade, breaking that streak will be at the top of the wish lists for Pittman and Razorback fans everywhere.

Top 10 wins in the 2010s

Arkansas 31, LSU 23

Nov. 27, 2010

The BCS No. 12 Razorbacks cinched their only Bowl Championship Series berth in the Sugar Bowl with a victory over the No. 6 Tigers. Arkansas fans always will remember Cobi Hamilton's 80-yard touchdown catch and run from Ryan Mallett, with a big downfield assist from Jarius Wright, on the final play of the first half at War Memorial Stadium.

Arkansas 53, Ole Miss 52 (OT)

Nov. 7, 2015

Fondly remembered as the "Henry Heave" game -- the work of Alex Collins running nearly 30 yards with Hunter Henry's long, underhand lateral, and Dominique Reed's recovery of Collins' intentional fumble -- this one cannot be forgotten. The Rebels still had victory in their hands after a sack of Brandon Allen on a two-point conversion in overtime, but after a face-mask penalty on that play, Allen ran in the winning conversion on the next play.

Arkansas 17, LSU 0

Nov. 15, 2014

The only field storming of the decade at Reynolds Razorback Stadium came after Arkansas snapped a 17-game SEC losing streak against the No. 17 Tigers. Former Arkansas linebacker David Bazzel, the creator of the Golden Boot Trophy, inspired the Razorbacks to run across the field for the trophy with a pre-game talk on the eve of the game, played in cold, rainy conditions.

Arkansas 29, Kansas State 16

Cotton Bowl, Jan. 6, 2012

The BCS No. 6 Razorbacks dominated on the stat sheet against No. 8 Kansas State to post their first 11-win season since 1977. Joe Adams scored on a 51-yard punt return early in the second quarter, and Jarius Wright's 45-yard TD catch from Tyler Wilson made it 19-0 late in the quarter. The Wildcats pulled within 19-16 before Cobi Hamilton's 9-yard scoring catch. Zach Hocker made three field goals for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas 31, Texas 7

Texas Bowl, Dec. 29, 2014

The Razorbacks slaughtered their former Southwest Conference rival under coach Charlie Strong, a Batesville native, holding the Longhorns to 2 rushing yards and 59 yards total offense at NRG Stadium in Houston. Demetrius Wilson and Keon Hatcher caught touchdown passes from Brandon Allen, Jonathan Williams had a rushing TD, and Houston-area native Taiwan Johnson recovered a Texas fumble in the end zone for a score.

Arkansas 54, Auburn 46 (4 OT)

Oct. 24, 2015

Arkansas led 24-21 with 1:07 remaining on Cole Hedlund's 25-yard field goal before the Tigers tied it on Daniel Carlson's 41-yard field goal with four seconds left. The overtime periods were dramatic with both teams scoring touchdowns in all four periods. The Hogs scored twice on fourth down in OT, on Drew Morgan's 6-yard catch from Brandon Allen and Kody Walker's 4-yard run. Arkansas also had to have Jeremy Sprinkle's two-point conversion catch in the third overtime to keep the game alive. Morgan's 25-yard catch-and-run touchdown and Walker's conversion catch in the fourth overtime were the game winners.

Arkansas 49, Texas Tech 28

Sept. 13, 2014

The Razorbacks bludgeoned their former Southwest Conference rival in Lubbock, Texas, with 438 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns as Alex Collins and Jonathan Williams went berserk. Collins ran for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a clinching 84-yarder early in the fourth quarter. Williams compiled 145 yards and four scores. Brandon Allen, who had the other rushing score, completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards.

Arkansas 42, Texas A&M 38

Oct. 1, 2011

The year before the Aggies joined the SEC, the Razorbacks made this one hurt. Arkansas overcame an 18-point halftime deficit -- 35-17 -- to win behind Tyler Wilson's school-record 510 passing yards and Jarius Wright's school-record 281 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Coach Bobby Petrino cleverly widened the alignment of the Hogs' defensive front at halftime to help slow A&M's powerful running game, which accounted for 381 yards, 225 in the first half.

Arkansas 31, Georgia 24

Sept. 18, 2010

The No. 12 Razorbacks led by 14 points entering the fourth quarter before Georgia mounted a comeback. Jake Bequette knocked off Aaron Murray's helmet on a key third-down sack, then Greg Childs took it to the end zone on a 40-yard catch and run touchdown from Ryan Mallett with 15 seconds remaining. Arkansas improved to 3-0 with a huge road victory early in Bobby Petrino's third season on the Hill.

Arkansas 38, Ole Miss 37

Oct. 28, 2017

The win was memorable for Arkansas overcoming a 24-point deficit (31-7), believed to be the biggest in school history in a comeback win. The comeback was triggered by Santos Ramirez's forced fumble late in the first half. Arkansas still trailed 37-28 late in the game before Kevin Richardson's 22-yard scoop-and-score fumble return. Quarterback Cole Kelley drove the Razorbacks 62 yards in the waning moments, leading to Connor Limpert's 34-yard game winning field goal with four seconds remaining.

10 worst losses of the 2010s

San Jose State 31, Arkansas 24

Sept. 21, 2019

The Spartans won one game in 2018 and came in as a three-touchdown underdog. A 50-yard pass on the first play of the game was ominous for the Razorbacks, who fell behind 24-7 at halftime. San Jose State picked off five Nick Starkel passes, but the Razorbacks rallied to tie it with 2:56 remaining on Trey Knox's 8-yard touchdown catch. The Spartans drove 75 yards in five plays to notch the upset and bring home a $1.5 million check.

Louisiana-Monroe 34, Arkansas 31 (OT)

Sept. 8, 2012

The No. 8 Razorbacks, in their second game under interim coach John L. Smith, led 28-7 early in the third quarter, but quarterback Tyler Wilson was out at the half with a concussion. The Warhawks converted an incredible 6 of 7 fourth-down plays, including 5 of 5 in the second half, and rallied to tie it on Kolton Browning's 23-yard touchdown pass to Brent Leonard on fourth and 10 with 47 seconds remaining. Zach Hocker made a 37-yard field goal in overtime for the Hogs, but Browning scrambled 16 yards for the winning touchdown on fourth and 1 to cap the upset.

North Texas 44, Arkansas 17

Sept. 15, 2018

Not only did the Razorbacks lose in a rout, they were humiliated by a 90-yard punt return touchdown on which Keegan Brewer acted as if he had made a fair catch. Former Arkansas kicker Cole Hedlund came back to town and made three field goals and scored 14 points. The Mean Green posted five interceptions, four against Cole Kelley.

Auburn 56, Arkansas 3

Oct. 22, 2016

A completely unexpected rout. Arkansas was 5-2 and No. 17 in The Associated Press top 25 after knocking off Ole Miss the previous week. The Tigers entered the game at 4-2 and ranked No. 21 under Fort Smith native Gus Malzahn. Eli Stove scored on a 78-yard jet sweep on Auburn's first offensive snap, setting off a 632 total yard performance that included 543 rushing yards, the most ever allowed by an Arkansas defense. Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen suffered a knee injury on a low dive by Carl Lawson, and the Hogs managed 25 rushing yards and 215 total yards.

Western Kentucky 45, Arkansas 19

Nov. 9, 2019

Arkansas had lost three games in a row by a combined 112 points, then faced former quarterback Ty Storey and the Hilltoppers at home. In what felt like a last stand for coach Chad Morris, the Razorbacks gave up five first-half touchdowns to trail 35-7. Storey was on point, leading his team to 7 of 12 third-down conversions and 5 of 5 fourth-down conversions in the opening half. Storey accounted for three touchdowns and 290 yards in his triumphant return, and Morris was fired the next day.

Virginia Tech 35, Arkansas 24

Belk Bowl, Dec. 29, 2016

After blowing a 24-7 halftime lead in a loss at Missouri a month earlier, the Razorbacks raced to a 24-0 lead at intermission over the Hokies.

But Arkansas' ball security fell apart in the second half as Austin Allen threw three interceptions, Drew Morgan lost one fumble and had another popped out after a 74-yard gain at the Virginia Tech 1. The Razorbacks could not generate offense in the second half as Virginia Tech scored 35 unanswered points. The blown lead of 24 points is the biggest ever surrendered by the Razorbacks.

Colorado State 34, Arkansas 27

Sept. 8, 2018

The Razorbacks led 27-9 late in the third quarter in the first road game of the Chad Morris era, but it felt like it should have been more. After a potential touchdown pass from Cole Kelley to Jordan Jones was ruled out of bounds, Connor Limpert missed a field goal that would have made it a 21-point game. The Rams scored the final 25 points in the final 18 minutes.

Toledo 16, Arkansas 12

Sept. 12, 2015

The No. 18 Razorbacks outgained the Rockets 515-318 in total offense, but were penalty prone and struggled mightily in the red zone with one score in five chances. Arkansas led 37:55 to 22:05 in time of possession. The Rockets pocketed a $1 million guarantee check and left with a major upset for coach Matt Campbell, who would move on to Iowa State.

Missouri 48, Arkansas 45

Nov. 24, 2017

The last loss of the Bret Bielema era was like the first (at Rutgers in 2013) in that Arkansas blew a lead of 10 or more points. In Bielema's 63 games in five seasons, 10 of them included losses in which the Razorbacks led by double figures. Arkansas held leads of 21-7 and 28-14. The Hogs tied it 45-45 on Connor Limpert's 42-yard field goal with 5:00 remaining, but Drew Lock drove the Tigers 75 yards to Tucker McCann's game-winning 19-yard field goal with five seconds left. Bielema was fired by interim AD Julie Cromer Peoples moments after the loss.

Mississippi State 51, Arkansas 50

Nov. 21, 2015

Brandon Allen and Dak Prescott engaged in a wild shootout, with Allen passing for 406 yards and 7 touchdowns and Prescott throwing for 508 yards and 5 touchdowns. Mississippi State led 31-14 just before halftime. Arkansas scored four consecutive touchdowns to go ahead 42-31. Jeremy Sprinkle's 10-yard touchdown catch gave Arkansas a 50-44 lead with 5:33 remaining, but Prescott's 14-yard strike to Fred Ross made it 51-50 with 3:05 left. Starting at his own 11, Allen went 5 for 5 for 70 yards as Arkansas reached the Bulldogs 19. Coach Bret Bielema turned conservative with three runs to the 12. Beniquez Brown blocked Cole Hedlund's 29-yard field goal with 39 seconds remaining, and the Bulldogs ran out the clock.

Down decade

The 2010s rank as the second-worst decade in the 13 completed by the University of Arkansas football team with a winning percentage of 46.4%. A decade-by-decade look at the records of the Razorbacks' football program. January bowl games after the 1959, '69, '79, '89, '99 and 2009 seasons count toward those seasons, not the next decade.

Decade;W-L-T;Pct.

1890s;12-4-2;.722

1900s;37-34-4;.520

1910s:43-29-3;.593

1920s;57-27-6;.667

1930s;41-46-11;.474

1940s;42-56-4;.431

1950s;50-51-1;.495

1960s;82-24-1;.771

1970s;79-31-5;.709

1980s;85-33-2;.717

1990s;55-58-2;.487

2000s;71-54-0;.568

2010s;58-67-0;.464

SEC struggles

The Arkansas Razorbacks will enter a new decade with losing streaks against all six of their SEC West counterparts. Arkansas has a current winning streak against only Florida and Tennessee in the SEC and posted a winning record in the decade against three SEC programs. A look at the Razorbacks' records in the 2010s against all SEC opponents.

Opponent;W-L;Streak;Comment

Alabama;0-10;L 13;Hogs within a TD in 2010 and 2014 only

Auburn;3-7;L 4;4-OT classic in 2015 is last UA victory

LSU;3-7;L 4;Won back-to-back in 2014-15, none since

Ole Miss;6-4;L 2;Hogs' 4-game win streak snapped in '18

Miss. State;3-7;L 3;UA led series 15-6-1 before current slide

Texas A&M;2-8;L 8;5 of 8 losses decided by TD or less, 3 in OT

Florida;1-1;W 1;31-10 rout of No. 11 Florida in 2016

Georgia;1-1;L 1;Mallett to Childs TD, Bequette sack spark 31-24 win in '10

Kentucky;1-1;L 1;Won 49-7 in '12, lost 24-20 on road this year

Missouri;1-5;L 4;Blown lead in 2016 loss key in current slide

South Carolina;2-3;L 3;UA leads series 13-10 vs. former annual rival

Tennessee;2-0;W 2;Joe Adams punt return big in 49-7 win

Vanderbilt;2-1;L 1;Razorbacks won home and away in 2010-11

Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo

Arkansas wide receiver Greg Childs scores a touchdown in the final seconds of the Razorbacks’ 31-24 victory against Georgia on Sept. 18, 2010, in Athens, Ga. Arkansas finished 10-3 in 2010, and posted a 21-5 record under Bobby Petrino in the first two years of the decade.

Photo by Hawgs Illustrated

Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen is stopped short of the goal line by Missouri defenders in a 28-24 loss for the Razorbacks on Nov. 25, 2016. Arkansas blew a 24-7 halftime lead in a game that many point to as the start of the Razorbacks’ decline under coach Bret Bielema.

Photo by AP/Michael Woods

San Jose State running back DeJon Packer’s touchdown with under two minutes left gave San Jose State a 31-24 victory over Arkansas on Sept. 21, 2019, in a game that the Razorbacks never led. The loss started a nine-game losing streak, and Arkansas went on to finish 2-10 for the second consecutive season. Coach Chad Morris, who went 4-18 at Arkansas, was fired with two games left in the season.

