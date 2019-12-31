Forest's shining landmark

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Mike McBride checks out the entrance to Moonshiner's Cave on Dec. 13. The bluff shelter in the Ozark National Forest near Devil's Den State Park is reached via a one-half mile downhill hike on a rough trail.

No doubt someone, at some time, took a New Year's Eve sip at Moonshiners Cave.

The cave in the Ozark National Forest is really no cave at all, but a bluff shelter hidden in the forest west of Winslow, near Devil's Den State Park. A rock wall was built long ago to create a dwelling of sorts in the bluff with a cave-like interior.

Trails nearby Moonshiners Cave is near Devil’s Den State Park, which offers an array of trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding. Trails of less than a mile are available in the park, or tackle the Butterfield Trail, which meanders some 13 miles through the park and Ozark National Forest. Park information: ArkansasStateParks.com, 479-761-3325. Source: Staff report

Moonshiners Cave gets its name from a moonshine operation that reportedly took place there in the early 1900s, said Mike McBride of Winslow. He's been poking around the national forest most of his life and knows his way around the rugged and rocky realm. He paid a visit to Moonshiners Cave on Dec. 13.

The landmark is on national forest land so anyone can visit. It's a one-half-mile hike, all downhill on a rough, sometimes slippery, path. That means an all uphill return for a round-trip hike of about a mile.

The cave is easy to find. One way is to take the Winslow exit off Interstate 49. Drive west on Arkansas 74 toward Devil's Den State Park for about 4 miles. There's a large sign at the entrance. Park in a large gravel area across the highway from the sign.

Walk west along the highway for about 75 yards to the first utility pole on the right. Hikers will see a trail on the left where power lines run down the hill. Follow this trail to Moonshiners Cave.

McBride started the downhill hike through the forest on the cool, overcast morning. About one-quarter mile in, the trail forks. Stay left and continue down the hill.

Soon McBride paused at a level, open area in the woods to the right of the trail. It's not really a clearing, but an area with fewer trees. This is the top of the bluff shelter that is Moonshiners Cave, McBride confirmed.

Some scrambling down the rocks on the right side of the clearing led McBride to the hidden gem, Moonshiners Cave.

"You're standing on top of the bluff, then you get down here and it's like 'wow,'" McBride said, exploring around the rocked-in shelter.

A bonus was a small waterfall pours from the bluff top after sufficient rain.

It's believed the stone wall at the shelter was built in 1905. A rock with the etching "JPH 1905" formerly was part of the doorway, but that rock is gone now, likely stolen, McBride speculated. He showed a photo of the rock on his phone.

Moonshine may or may not have been made inside the cave. Monte Fuller, superintendent at nearby Devil's Den State Park, calls it "questionable."

"If you know anything about making moonshine, you know it requires a constant, reliable water source," he said.

There isn't one at the bluff shelter. The little stream remnants near it don't run in dry times.

"It could be that moonshine was made somewhere else and stored there," Fuller said.

The site is well hidden, tucked into the bluff. It'd be an ideal spot, McBride noted, for a moonshine operation or other nefarious activity.

Hiking back to the parking area would be tough with or without a jug of moonshine under each arm. Plan A is to follow the rough trail uphill. McBride prefers plan B. That is, bushwhack up the hill to the left of the trail. Zig and zag back and forth making a series of switchbacks to reach the top.

"This would be a great place to visit after a light snow, or after a freezing rain. There'd be a lot of icicles," McBride said.

A hike to Moonshiners Cave could be a fitting way to start 2020, with or without a New Year's toast.

