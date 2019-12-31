Grant to fund trails, upgrades for park in LR

A $750,000 grant from the National Park Service will help Little Rock make extensive improvements to Western Hills Park beginning sometime in 2020, officials said.

Arkansas' capital was one of 18 cities across the country selected for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program grant, the National Park Service announced Friday. The awards are intended for projects to help develop new parks or improve existing ones in low-income urbanized areas, according to the agency.

The plan for Western Hills Park, a former golf course in the city's southwest, will include a playground, 2 miles of paved trails, three pavilions, fishing piers and restrooms, as well as updated benches, picnic tables and signs, Little Rock Parks and Recreation Director John Eckart said.

"Obviously, it's a great thing," he said.

The city applied for the grant in 2018 and will contribute about $950,000 to the project, which will come from revenue from a three-eighths percent sales tax passed in 2011, Eckart said.

The parks director said the 2 miles of trails will help connect Western Hills Park to existing trails between Boyle and Hindman parks as well as War Memorial Park.

Kara Wilkins, who serves on a task force charged with generating ideas for new uses of the former golf courses at War Memorial and Hindman parks, said the planned miles of trails at Western Hills will help with the task force's broader goal of linking the city's parks.

"This is perfect because it aligns with the trail system," she said. "It connects perfectly with the work that we're doing."

Wilkins also said the upgrades mark an opportunity for growth in southwest Little Rock.

The task force is scheduled to present its recommendations to the city Board of Directors when it meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at City Hall.

Vice Mayor B.J. Wyrick, who represents Ward 7 on the city board, said people who live in the area have long wanted to see improvements to the park's facilities and that the neighborhood hopes to see the park remain a passive space. The park contains lots of open space, as well as a lake.

"I've had complaints from people for a long time that use the trails around there," Wyrick said. "We were holding out for the big bucks."

The National Park Service awarded a total of $11.7 million for park projects in 18 cities across 16 states, according to a news release.

Fort Smith also was awarded $750,000. The money will go toward the first phase of the May Branch Railroad Trail project, according to the news release.

Fort Smith plans to acquire and build 1.36 miles of trail that will link low- and moderate-income neighborhoods around its Martin Luther King Park with the riverfront and downtown business and entertainment district.

Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Director Doug Reinert said the May Branch Railroad Trail will start at Martin Luther King Park and connect into the Greg Smith River Trail. Once all phases of the project are complete, it will connect the Kelley Park Ballfields, Creekmore Park, Martin Luther King Park, Riverfront Skate & Bike Park, the U.S. Marshals Museum and Fort Smith Park, going through some low-income areas in the process.

According to Reinert, trails of this nature can be used for exercise and recreation opportunities, as well as alternate routes of transportation.

"We'll have people that will be able to use these facilities to go from their homes to a park via bicycle, but also be able to go from their homes to the grocery store, their homes to school, their homes to different parts of the city without getting on busy areas of the streets like Rogers [Avenue] and so on and so forth," Reinert said.

A budget narrative for the May Branch Railroad Trail project provided by Reinert lists the total estimated cost for Phase I at $1,834,091. That includes construction, design and engineering, land acquisition and administrative costs.

The total estimated cost for all three phases of the project, which encompasses 4.14 miles of trails, is listed as $5,338,494.

Information for this article was contributed by Thomas Saccente of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

