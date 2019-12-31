Holiday gridlock expected to taper

A record number of travelers have already hit the road and the sky this holiday season, but state officials expect a decrease in highway traffic over the New Year's holiday.

Danny Straessle, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said Monday that fewer people are expected to travel state highways because the holiday falls in the middle of the week.

"Most people took the whole week off," Straessle said. "Also most schools are off until next week. I don't expect regular traffic until this weekend."

More than 115 million people nationwide have spent their holiday season away from home, an increase of nearly 4% -- or 4.3 million -- compared to last year, according to AAA. It marks the eighth consecutive year a record high has been set in year-end holiday travel.

AAA estimates nearly 105 million people will have traveled the roads between Christmas and the end of the New Year's holidays, an increase of nearly 4 million from the previous year.

Gas prices throughout Arkansas have dipped slightly during the past month, dropping from an average of $2.30 per gallon in mid-November to $2.28 this week, according to AAA. Pump prices remain higher compared with this time last year, when the average cost for a gallon of gas was $2.03.

Straessle said highway conditions should be manageable, but a Thanksgiving-type increase in traffic could occur Sunday as travelers return home from the holidays.

Erik Green, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said weather conditions are expected to be dry for most of the week. Rain chances will increase Wednesday night, he said, but will dry up by the weekend.

"For the most part, temperatures should stay above freezing with highs in the 50s," Green said.

Motorists can visit idrivearkansas.com for information on road conditions.

Law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers over the New Year's holiday, said Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police.

"Law enforcement knows it's a night that can be very dangerous," he said.

Additional state troopers will be on the highways with an emphasis placed on getting impaired drivers off the road. Sobriety checkpoints will be set up.

"We work closely with local law enforcement and sheriff offices at these checkpoints," Sadler said.

Sadler suggested partygoers take advantage of public transportation, taxis or designated drivers.

"Find a motel as well," he said. "Just don't take any chances."

In an effort to cut down on drunk driving, free cab rides home will be provided on New Year's Eve night in Little Rock thanks to a partnership between Rainwater, Holt & Sexton, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Little Rock Yellow Cab.

Rides will be paid for between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Pickup locations must be within the city of Little Rock, and the destination must be within 20 miles. Callers must let the cab service know beforehand that the law firm will cover the ride home.

The Transportation Security Administration estimates 42 million passengers nationwide will have traveled through airport security screening checkpoints between Dec. 19 and Jan. 5, an increase of 4.9% from 2018.

TSA officials at Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock screened 59,686 people from Dec. 20 through Dec. 29, the peak Christmas holiday period. That was a 3.6% increase from the 57,624 screened in 2018, TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz said.

Koshetz said the agency expects to see the same increase for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

"That averages out to be 206 more passengers every day," Koshetz said in an email Monday. "So getting there two hours prior to your flight departure is always recommended in case you arrive at a time with high volumes of other travelers."

Koshetz said a specific concern around New Year's is travelers who try to bring fireworks onto a plane with them. Fireworks are not allowed on airplanes.

"In fact, anything that is flammable, explosive or corrosive may not be in your luggage, whether carry-on or checked," she said.

Alcohol may be brought on a plane in carry-on and checked baggage, but if it contains 24% to 70% alcohol it must remain in its original unopened packaging and must be 5 liters or less.

State Desk on 12/31/2019