• Benjamin Hopper, 34, of Madison, Ala., an Army sergeant first class serving with the Nevada National Guard in Afghanistan, was given a religious exception to sport a beard based upon his Norse pagan beliefs that he says complement the Army warrior ethos.

• Ryan Dickinson, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman, said a large red navigation buoy described by some as "the size of a truck," which broke free from its mooring off Charleston, S.C., in 2017, will be reset after it washed ashore in New Smyrna Beach, more than 300 miles away.

• Hutson Grace Jr., 33, faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after, police said, he was drinking beer and smoking marijuana at a house in Moline Acres, Mo., when he shot and killed a man as he put a trigger lock on a gun.

• Michele Angelo Galle, 73, a Swiss tourist, was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound after, police in Rio de Janeiro said, a GPS unit directed Galle and his 65-year-old wife through a city slum where they were assaulted during an attempted mugging.

• Ben Brengle, whose skittish 2-year-old yellow Labrador mix named Bella was taken along with Brengle's pickup when he left it with the engine running outside a home improvement store in North Charleston, S.C., is offering a $10,000 reward for the dog's safe return.

• Kinga Bednarz said she's "relieved and thankful" that a man who stole an urn containing her son's ashes, before relatives could scatter them in the sea off Cyprus, phoned the family in Sweden, offered a tearful apology and gave directions to the missing container.

• Sean Sanders, a California man accused of holding a woman at knifepoint in a van equipped with a cage as he tried to escape police in Brookside, Ala., faces several felony counts, including kidnapping and attempted murder.

• Felicia Payne, 50, was charged with driving while under the influence after, police said, her vehicle veered off the road and crashed through a brick wall to expose the office space inside the building that houses Louisiana State Police Troop E in Alexandria.

• Darrell Lawson, a school bus driver in Hawkins County, Tenn.,was at the wheel of bus No. 89 -- the same vehicle that former driver Robert Brooks used on his last day of work in 2016 after 57 years of service -- to carry Brooks' family in the funeral procession to the cemetery where he was buried after dying on Christmas Day.

