Jacksonville's Martin hoping for Arkansas offer

Jacksonville defensive tackle Tyas Martin has three offers and is a good bet to add more, but he’s hoping to see one from Arkansas in the future.

“It would be my dream to get an Arkansas offer,” Martin said. “Just being in-state and growing up watching Arkansas football, I would like to play for Arkansas.”

Martin a 6-4, 320 pound junior has offers from Virginia, Kansas and Southern Miss which offered on Monday. He’s also drawing interest from Wisconsin, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

He’s planning to make visits in the near future.

“I’m going to Kansas in the spring,” Martin said. “In January, I’m going to Tennessee for their junior day and I’m trying to go to Southern Miss’ junior day.”

Martin recorded 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and forced two fumbles as a junior. He has a 315-pound bench press, 450-pound squat and 250-pound power clean.

His grandmother wants to see him in Razorback red.

“She would love for me to go to Arkansas,” said Martin, who attended a Razorback camp last summer.

Seeing schools extending offers to him is a result of his hard work.

“It’s a good feeling, I dreamed of this I worked hard for it,” Martin said.