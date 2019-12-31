Louisville spots Miss. St. 14 points, then rolls

Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham (3) tries to stay in bounds as he carries the ball against Mississippi State in the Cardinals’ 38-28 victory in the Music City Bowl. Cunningham was named the game’s MVP by throwing for 279 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushing for 81 yards.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Micale Cunningham threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 more, and Louisville capped Coach Scott Satterfield's debut season by beating Mississippi State 38-28 on Monday in the Music City Bowl.

The Cardinals (8-5) rallied from a 14-point deficit by scoring 31 consecutive to finish their big turnaround from 2-10 last season. Louisville also beat Mississippi State on the field for the first time in six tries, though the series now is tied 3-3 thanks to a pair of forfeits by the Bulldogs in the 1970s.

"We got down 14 points early in the game, and the kids didn't flinch," Satterfield said. "I mean they kept playing, they kept battling. The next thing you know you're right back in the game. We grabbed the momentum and poured it on."

Mississippi State (6-7) had been trying to finish the season with a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2013 and only the third time since the end of World War II. Instead, the Bulldogs go home having lost a bowl game in each of Coach Joe Moorhead's two seasons.

"This season was a book in and of itself," Moorhead said. "Certainly 6-7 was not the outcome we desired. To get bowl eligible, win an Egg Bowl and have this opportunity to play in a bowl game to me is a credit to these seniors, a credit to this staff and credit to these leaders that we were able to battle through a lot of adversity this season."

The Cardinals had four sacks and recovered two fumbles, one returned 31 yards for a touchdown by safety Khane Pass.

Javian Hawkins led Louisville with 105 yards rushing, and he ran for a touchdown late. The Cardinals outgained Mississippi State 510-366.

Tommy Stevens led Mississippi State on a 99-yard drive, and he put the Bulldogs up 7-0 with a 3-yard touchdown run. Mississippi State added an 80-yard drive and went up 14-0 on a 3-yard touchdown run by Nick Gibson with 10:19 left in the second quarter.

Louisville got on the board with a bit of trickery. Cunningham lateraled left to wide receiver Tutu Atwell, who threw back across the field to a wide-open Marshon Ford, who then ran in for a 33-yard touchdown midway through the second. Ryan Chalifoux added a 31-yard field goal as the first half expired to pull Louisville within 14-10.

Cunningham put Louisville ahead to stay with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Devante Peete with 5:01 left in the third. Pass scored when he recovered the ball after Gary McCrae chopped it out of Stevens' arms. Cunningham added an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ford early in the fourth for a 31-14 lead.

Mississippi St. 7 7 0 14 -- 28

Louisville 0 10 14 14 -- 38

First Quarter

MSST--Stevens 3 run (Christmann kick), 4:48.

Second Quarter

MSST--Gibson 3 run (Christmann kick), 10:19.

LOU--M.Ford 33 pass from Atwell (Chalifoux kick), 7:57.

LOU--FG Chalifoux 31, :00.

Third Quarter

LOU--Peete 24 pass from M.Cunningham (Chalifoux kick), 5:01.

LOU--K.Pass 31 fumble return (Chalifoux kick), 2:51.

Fourth Quarter

LOU--M.Ford 8 pass from M.Cunningham (Chalifoux kick), 13:52.

MSST--S.Guidry 18 pass from Stevens (Christmann kick), 10:25.

LOU--Hawkins 5 run (Chalifoux kick), 2:13.

MSST--O.Mitchell 24 pass from Stevens (Christmann kick), :27.

Attendance--46,850.

MSST LOU

First downs 24 23

Rushes-yards 36-145 44-198

Passing 221 312

Comp-Att-Int 17-26-0 17-25-0

Return Yards 44 65

Punts-Avg. 5-43.0 3-44.3

Fumbles-Lost 4-2 1-1

Penalties-Yards 2-20 6-50

Time of Possession 28:26 31:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Mississippi St., Stevens 17-71, Gibson 8-54, Witherspoon 4-17, Hill 7-3. Louisville, Hawkins 23-105, M.Cunningham 16-81, Atwell 1-9, H.Hall 3-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING--Mississippi St., Stevens 17-26-0-221. Louisville, Atwell 1-2-0-33, M.Cunningham 16-23-0-279.

RECEIVING--Mississippi St., S.Guidry 6-76, Green 3-23, O.Mitchell 2-47, Payton 2-39, Spivey 1-13, D.Thomas 1-11, Hill 1-6, Gibson 1-6. Louisville, Atwell 9-147, M.Ford 3-53, Fitzpatrick 2-37, Marshall 1-29, Peete 1-24, Davis 1-22.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Louisville, Chalifoux 34.

Sports on 12/31/2019