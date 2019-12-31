ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: 10 ideas for making 2020 the year you see more of the Natural State

World War II Japanese-American Internment Museum in McGehee tells personal stories from the Arkansas camps at Rohwer and Jerome. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)

Oh, no! Not another story about New Year's resolutions.

Well, this one is at least a bit different. It has nothing to do with losing weight, getting more exercise, making new friends or saving more money.

Instead, it's a road-trip resolution to get out and about to some of Arkansas' most interesting sights and attractions. If you've never been to one of these allures, it's time to make the trip. If you've already been, a return visit will likely be worth your while.

There are must-see attractions in metropolitan Little Rock. But the ones in this resolution will take you farther afield — and reward you for the journey. Also, remember that there are plenty more fascinating places to add to your mobile resolution list.

Admission fees are charged for some of these top-drawer sites. Also available at the web addresses listed are location, hours and other details:

• Garvan Woodland Gardens, 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. It's not much of a stretch to say that Garvan is to botanical gardens what justly lauded Crystal Bridges is to art museums — by far the best in the state and among America's best. For youngsters, Sugg Model Train Garden features a G-scale railroad with as many as three trains running. A stylish treehouse opened last year is a highlight of Evans Children's Adventure Garden. Visit garvangardens.org.

• Historic Washington State Park, 103 Franklin St., Washington. Founded in 1824, the town of Washington served as the Confederate state capital after Union troops captured Little Rock. The park offers tours of 19th-century buildings the likes of Morrison Tavern Inn, where a guide in period attire explains that the lodging may have accommodated the likes of Sam Houston, Jim Bowie and Davy Crockett on their way to Texas. Visit arkansasstateparks.com

• World War II Japanese-American Internment Museum, 100 S. Railroad St., McGehee. This Delta town's former train station houses engaging exhibits about the 16,000 Japanese-Americans interned after Pearl Harbor at camps in Rohwer and Jerome. Most were U.S. citizens, and some later fought and died for the nation that had imprisoned them. The personal stories are especially poignant. Visit mcgeheechamber.com.

• Delta Cultural Center, 141 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena. The aim here is "to capture what makes the 27-county Arkansas Delta region unique." The Delta's music is the focus in one of two buildings, where earphones allow visitors to hear the likes of Sonny Boy Williamson, Louis Jordan, Johnny Cash and Levon Helm. In the other building, a Civil War exhibit focuses on the Battle of Helena. Visit deltaculturalcenter.com.

• Hampson Archeological Museum State Park, 33 Park St., Wilson. Hands-on exhibits at this lively year-old building bring to life the people who occupied the nearby Nodena Site from around A.D. 1400 to 1600. The "Build Your Own Pottery" display lets visitors create facial patterns, while "Build-a-Being" delves into the supernatural world of a community that vanished two centuries before white settlement in Arkansas. Visit arkansasstateparks.com.

• Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, 110 Center Drive, Dyess. A ghost of the legendary musician shimmers on a living-room wall of the 1,200-square-foot house where he grew up. It's a digital projection, one of many vivid touches. A separate museum displays such relics as his Boy Scout card, his high-school prom memory book and the page from his senior yearbook with this saying: "Be a live wire. Then you won't get stepped on." Visit dyesscash.astate.edu.

At Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, paintings from different periods and genres are displayed together. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)

• Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. This world-class art museum, created by billionaire Walmart heir Alice Walton, displays a dazzling array of paintings and sculptures. A recent rearrangement aims to be more multi-cultural. An added delight in the museum's wooded setting is a network of trails lined by outdoor sculptures. The most familiar work on the trail is Robert Indiana's LOVE. Visit crystalbridges.org.

• Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville. A neighbor to Crystal Bridges, this boldly colorful building is packed with interactive displays. Families are invited "to get in here and make a mess, get a little wet (you might want to take extra clothes), climb and sing." The Art Studio features a painting room where children can use brushes or just their fingers to paint on the glass walls. Visit amazeum.org.

• Museum of Native American History, 201 SW O St., Bentonville. This yet another Bentonville attraction is amazing in its own way. The privately owned facility is packed with fascinating and beautiful objects that bring to life the cultures of this hemisphere's original dwellers. The sheer quantity is amazing enough, but what really dazzles is the high quality of so many items. Electronic voice wands add to the pleasure. Visit monah.us.

• Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, 239 Turpentine Creek Lane, south of Eureka Springs. More than 100 tigers, along with a smattering of other big cats, inhabit this nonprofit sanctuary. Guides who know the tigers by name give information-packed tours past dozens of enclosures. The main purpose of the refuge "is to help save these big cats and provide them with a home where they can roam and run 'free' in grassy habitats." Visit turpentinecreek.org.

