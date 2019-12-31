The Nation in Brief

Mare, colt rescuedin Kentucky mine

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. -- A pregnant mare and her yearling colt were rescued from a strip mine site in Kentucky where 20 horses were found fatally shot recently.

The two horses were collected by Dumas Rescue on Friday and taken to the Kentucky Humane Society, news outlets reported.

The colt was doing fine, said Lori Redmon, the humane society's president and CEO. But she added that the mare was very thin and showing signs of stress.

"She was sweating, and her breathing was labored so our primary concern was getting her stabilized and relaxed," Redmon said. "She is heavy in foal and we didn't want her to go into premature labor due to stress."

In a six-day span, 20 horses were found dead along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line. Tonya Conn with Dumas Rescue said that the dead horses were scattered over a large area and it appears they had been hunted. Authorities said some of the horses were young and some were pregnant.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for shooting the horses.

Prestonburg is about 115 miles east of Lexington near the state lines of Virginia and West Virginia.

Pastor: Migrantssafe at Trump rally

MIAMI -- The pastor of a Miami megachurch that will host President Donald Trump at a rally on Friday is guaranteeing that parishioners who entered the U.S. without proper documentation won't risk deportation by attending.

During a Sunday Spanish language service, Pastor Guillermo Maldonado appealed to some of his congregation who feel apprehensive about attending Trump's Friday visit to the King Jesus International Ministry church because of his administration's increased immigration raids.

The church in West Kendall south of Miami was chosen by Trump to host about 70 Christian pastors during an event billed as an "'Evangelicals for Trump' Coalition Launch."

Maldonado told the audience of hundreds that he's heard people asking how he could bring Trump to the church if those attending include people who lack immigration papers, given the president's hard-line immigration policy.

"I don't think the president would do such a thing," Maldonado said. "Don't put your race or your nationality over being a Christian. Be mature ... If you want to come, do it for your pastor. That's a way of supporting me."

The pastor said the church isn't organizing or financing the event.

State to pay $12Min death of youth

DETROIT -- The family of a Detroit teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died after he was shot with a Taser has reached a $12 million settlement in a lawsuit against state troopers, lawyers said.

The agreement was filed in U.S. District Court last week, months after former Michigan State Trooper Mark Bessner was sentenced to at least five years in prison for causing the death of Damon Grimes.

Grimes' mother, Monique Grimes, would receive $7.3 million, according to the settlement, which still needs approval from a judge. The law firm representing Grimes would receive roughly $4 million.

Bessner and a partner were patrolling a Detroit neighborhood in 2017 when Grimes, 15, drove an ATV near their car. The white troopers turned around and pursued the black teen. As they got closer, Bessner fired a Taser at Grimes.

Grimes, who didn't have a weapon, crashed into a parked pickup and died.

Bessner, 45, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. He will be eligible for parole in 2024.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 12/31/2019