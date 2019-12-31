MIKE MASTERSON: Message of hope

It was a privilege to speak the other night at the overflow House of Hope Cottage banquet in Harrison to discuss the role hope plays in human lives. It seemed especially fitting as we each renew our hopes for a new year.

I realize this topic is one of those squishy subjects like "love" that we recognize when we hear them, but can have difficulty describing what they mean. Do we love cheeseburgers, or football or another person in the same ways?

Here were my modified thoughts about hope, which I define as desirous expectations.

"One of the great unacknowledged aspects of our fleeting lives together is the pervasive role hope plays. We each share this vital trait regardless of our history, financial status or our social standing.

"Nonetheless, we seldom--if ever--stop to examine its value. Imagine how, without endless hopes, our lives would be bound by doldrum and mediocrity. Hope is like the crucial spice in the pumpkin pie of life, the delightful sweetness in our honey and the joy in existence itself. Without it we truly would be lost.

"We hope for virtually everything when you think about it. Life is an endless string of hopings. We hope the meal is good tonight. We hope we get home safely. We hope to overcome disease. We hope our children and grandchildren remain safe and healthy. We hope our nation and our beloved state newspaper survive and the Razorbacks someday will win again.

"Tonight, at this very moment, some among us undoubtedly are what I call triple hoping. First that I won't drone on for more than several minutes [hope answered], secondly that you'll in bed before 9 while also hoping you'll still be awake enough to watch that taped TV show you've been wanting to watch. Then we hope we will awaken in the morning.

"Meanwhile, a single mother with children like those helped by the unique House of Hope Cottages we honor hopes and prays she can find a safe and comfortable place for them to live as she gets a leg up to provide the lasting support they need.

"Let's honestly ask ourselves the kind of life we'd live without this mystical thing we choose to call hope. From our earliest years of awareness, hope lifts our expectations and brings excitement and anticipation to existence. With it we flourish and advance. Without it we wither and regress into mere existence.

"When hopes are met, we rejoice. When they vanish we often despair and suffer, especially when hope is dangled before us only to crumble before our eyes and the eyes of those who--through compassion and empathy--care about us.

"Hope is continually fluctuating throughout our lives together. In fact, as individuals we have the ability to answer the hopes of those around us. Some invariably become dashed, which can prove devastating. Yet seeing hopes fulfilled keeps most of us reassured that conscious existence can be--and is--a positive, rewarding journey that is well worth living.

"A lot of intelligent people have offered their thoughts on this purely spiritual quality. After all, hope doesn't arise from our arms, legs or noses, but from the deepest yearnings within our souls.

"Einstein advised we are best served by learning from yesterday, living for today and hoping for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning and hoping.

"Martin Luther King said we must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.

"The poet Emily Dickinson wrote how hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul--and sings the tunes without the words--and never stops at all.

"Life is difficult. There are so many obstacles. All too often, as those here realize, circumstances assure us how having and nurturing endless goals fueled by hopes is crucial.

"One has to keep edging closer to their goals, amid all the inevitable twists, turns and desires for the best outcome. Hope allows people to approach problems with a mindset and strategy suitable to success, thereby increasing the chances they will actually accomplish those goals.

"Thus enters these aptly named Hope Cottages in Harrison which are designed specifically around a strategy and mindset most suitable for success when it comes to those single mothers who deserve all the fulfilled hopes they can attain at critical moments in their lives.

"I believe hope is that purely positive feeling we all understand of wanting something to happen and thinking--even believing--it could despite formidable odds. It's the desire something good will either happen or become true.

"Not one thing I can imagine could be more devastating to the human spirit than realizing all hopes are dashed and everything in our life become hollow, turns to gun-metal gray and shrivels."

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Speaking of hope, Razorback Coach Sam Pittman, hope you and your staff noticed the Harrison Golden Goblin's state record-setting back senior Gabe Huskey was named for a second consecutive year as the newspaper's Division One high school Player of the Year in Northwest Arkansas. Just hoping you did.

