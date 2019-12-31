N. Korean chief signals escalation

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before his departure to North Korea at the railway station in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 26, 2019. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrey Rudakov.

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for active "diplomatic and military countermeasures" to preserve the country's security, making a lengthy speech at a key political conference possibly meant to legitimize major changes to his nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Kim spoke for seven hours during the ruling Workers' Party meeting that continued for the third day on Monday. He issued national goals for rebuilding the North's economy and for preparing active and "offensive political, diplomatic and military countermeasures for firmly preserving the sovereignty and security of the country," according to state media today.

The Korean Central News Agency said the plenary meeting of the party's Central Committee will extend to the fourth day today, a day before Kim is expected to use his annual New Year's address to announce major changes to his economic and security policies.

In his New Year's speech to begin 2019, Kim said his country would pursue an unspecified "new path" if the Trump administration persisted with sanctions and pressure on North Korea.

Some experts believe Kim could use his 2020 speech to declare he is suspending his nuclear negotiations with Washington, which have stalled over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament, and he could also revive a confrontation by lifting a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests.

The Korean news agency did not report any decisions made at the party meeting or mention any specific comment by Kim toward the United States.

But it said Kim noted that the Workers' Party is determined to enter "another arduous and protracted struggle," possibly referring to efforts to overcome U.S.-led sanctions and pressure, before concluding his speech with calls for "dynamically opening the road" toward building a powerful socialist nation.

The news agency said the party is working to draft a resolution based on the agenda laid out by Kim and plans to discuss an unspecified "important document."

"[The Korean Central News Agency's] reporting of the party plenum suggests Pyongyang is planning a more hard-line approach next year, if Washington doesn't present a satisfactory deal before the year is out," said Duyeon Kim, a senior adviser on Northeast Asia and nuclear policy at the International Crisis Group. Still, she cautioned: "We just don't know the shape and size that provocations might take next year."

Any New Year's message will come against the politically charged backdrop of a U.S. presidential election, in which President Donald Trump's Democratic rivals have portrayed him as destabilizing to global security and too accommodating toward autocrats. After three unprecedented face-to-face meetings with Trump, Kim agreed to halt intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear tests and made a vague pledge to "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Negotiations faltered after the collapse of his second summit with Trump, held in February in Vietnam, where the Americans rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for the dismantling of an aging nuclear facility in Yongbyon, which would only represent a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

In the meantime, Kim has continued to develop his weapons program.

The North said earlier this month that it conducted two "crucial" tests at its long-range rocket launch facility. A top North Korean general boasted that the weapons tests had strengthened the country's capacity "for reliably restraining and overpowering the nuclear threat of the U.S." -- a message that breaks with the regime's recent practice of playing down its strategic weapons program.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration still believes it "can find a path forward to convince the leadership in North Korea that their best course of action is to create a better opportunity for their people by getting rid of their nuclear weapons."

"We're watching what they're doing here in the closing days of this year, and we hope that they'll make a decision that will lead to a path of peace and not one towards confrontation," Pompeo said in an interview Monday morning with Fox & Friends.

"[Kim's] comments at the ongoing meeting emphasize the security of his regime, which hints at what he'll be prioritizing in his New Year's speech," said Choi Soon-mi, who researches North Korean social and economic affairs at Ajou University's Institute of Unification. "He will likely leave doors to talks open for talks with the U.S., but with conditions such as a shift in attitude, because he still has a personal relationship with Trump that hasn't been broken yet."

Information for this article was contributed by Kim Tong-Hyung of The Associated Press and by Jon Herskovitz and Jihye Lee of Bloomberg News.

