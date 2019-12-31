• Being a member of the British royal family isn't the easiest job on earth, if TV shows and movies provide accurate pictures. But how much do the royals work? According to official records, Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter, Princess Anne, was the hardest-working royal for at least the third year in a row, putting in a total of 167 days. Heir to the throne Prince Charles came in second with 125 days of official duties. The 93-year-old queen herself worked 67 days, four more than in 2018. The member of the royal family who is second in line to inherit the throne, Prince William, worked 74 days over the past 12 months. His wife, Kate, worked 58 days. The records compiled by Britain's Press Association indicated that prominent members of the royal family worked an average of 84.5 days this year, or about a third of the 253 working days in the U.K. Details of the monarchy's official engagements are recorded in the Court Circular, a daily list of the events attended by the queen and her family. The nine most prominent members of the royal family (the queen, Charles, William, Kate, Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan) combined worked 761 days. However, some royal family members carry out private engagements that support their public work, which may not be included in this list. For instance, the queen, now in the 68th year of her reign, receives a red box of official correspondence every day no matter where she is in the world. Meghan worked the fewest days, 31. She spent time on maternity leave after the birth in May of her and Harry's first child, Archie.

Britain's Princess Anne, left, talks to the Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel during a reception at Buckingham Palace, as NATO leaders gather to mark 70 years of the alliance, in London.

• Zac Efron said he has has "bounced back" after an illness while filming a show in Papua New Guinea. On his Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday, the 32-year-old High School Musical actor addressed recent media reports that he had been rushed to the hospital in an emergency while filming his new reality adventure series, Killing Zac Efron. "Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G," Efron said along with a picture of himself smiling and waving amid a group of local children. Efron gave no details on what the sickness had been or what treatment he underwent. "I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family," Efron said. "Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"

Zac Efron

