NW city will raise landfill’s user fees

FORT SMITH — Anyone who uses the Fort Smith landfill or utilizes the city’s industrial roll-off dumpsters will have one final rate increase waiting for them at the beginning of the new year.

The third and final incremental increase to the Fort Smith Sanitation Department landfill and industrial disposal rates will take effect on Wednesday, according to a Fort Smith news release. Residential and commercial sanitation rates will not be affected by these planned increases, which are the result of an ordinance approved by the Fort Smith Board of Directors on Dec. 5, 2017.

As per the ordinance, the tipping fee, or the fee for all debris except asbestos and separated yard waste taken to the Fort Smith landfill, will be $36 per ton, in addition to applicable fees and sales tax. This is in contrast to the $30 per ton rate the ordinance established effective Feb. 1, 2018, and the $33 per ton rate set in place effective Jan. 1, 2019.

For customers within Sebastian County who utilize the city’s roll-off containers, the haul fee will be $160, plus tax, beginning on Wednesday. Customers originating from outside of Sebastian County will be charged a haul fee of $200, plus tax. Both sets of customers will also be charged the $36 per ton landfill tipping fee.

Roll-off charges for customers serviced on a onetime or infrequent basis, the release states, will be charged based on the following rates, plus any fees and tax:

Customers originating within Sebastian County:

20 cubic yard container: $325.

30 cubic yard container: $400.

40 cubic yard container: $450.

Originating outside of Sebastian County:

20 cubic yard container: $350.

30 cubic yard container: $410.

40 cubic yard container: $470.

In a memo that was included in the packet for the Dec. 5, 2017, Board of Directors meeting, Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman said the ordinance was prepared in response to a discussion that took place during the Sept. 26, 2017, board study session. At that meeting, consultancy firm Arcadis presented information on the cost of providing sanitation services.

“Arcadis reported that the fees charged for industrial roll-off services [including haul fees, bulk container disposal fees, swap-out fees and compactor leases] do not produce revenues sufficient to cover the costs of providing such services, meaning that the operational costs of the division have been subsidized by the department’s other services,” Dingman wrote. “At the current rates, the department’s costs to provide such services will exceed fee revenues by an estimated $493,168 in [fiscal] 2017.”

This adjustment in landfill disposal and industrial roll-off rates that the ordinance laid out was projected to increase revenue in the city sanitation fund by $2.78 million per year after a three-year implementation period, according to Dingman.

“Revenue received in excess of expenses to provide all sanitation department services as authorized by the Board of Directors would go to the sanitation fund’s capital reserve and sinking funds to facilitate the department’s need for new equipment and a structured equipment replacement program,” Dingman wrote.

A number of capital projects had been discussed for the sanitation department property for future consideration, Dingman said.