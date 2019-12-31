NWA fishing report

BEAVER LAKE

Striped bass are an angler's best bet to get a bite.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said good striper fishing is reported in the Prairie Creek area, Monte Ne and south of Point 12. Use brood minnows or shad. Fish them on a free line with a balloon for a float.

For black bass, try Alabama rigs and crawdad-colored crank baits. Fish a crank baits along rocky shorelines so the lure is ticking the bottom. Try crappie fishing with jigs or minnows in the shade of docks or around brush 10 to 20 feet deep.

BEAVER TAILWATER

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store recommends trout fishing with Power Bait in bright colors combined with a waxworm. Nightcrawlers may also work.

Power generation at the dam has been taking place most of the day.

Small spoons, small jigs and countdown Rapalas are the top lure. Try fly fishing with midges in low water. Go with streamers such as a Clouser minnow in high water. Fishing from a boat is best during generation.

BELLA VISTA

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for trout at Lake Brittany. Try Power Bait or small spoons.

For black bass, try jig and pigs or crawdad crank baits at any Bella Vista lake.

SWEPCO LAKE

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good. Try plastic worms rigged Carolina style or use Alabama rigs.

Anglers are catching an occasional crappie while bass fishing. Crappie stocked by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in November 2018 are growing well, with several in the 10-inch range being caught.

SILOAM SPRINGS LAKE

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 to 15 feet deep.

EASTERN OKLAHOMA

Stroud recommends fishing at Lake Eucha for black bass with Alabama rigs and jerk baits. Try for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 to 15 feet deep.

TABLE ROCK LAKE

Focused Fishing guide service said black bass can be caught with jerk baits worked around trees. Try crawdad-colored crank baits 10 feet deep or less. Jerk baits and crank baits work best on cloudy, windy days.

Alabama rigs are good to use 12 to 20 feet deep over tree tops. Try jigging spoons 45 to 65 feet deep in creek arms that have shad.

LAKE FAYETTEVILLE, LAKE SEQUOYAH

The lakes are closed and will reopen Jan. 24. Trails around the lakes are open.

Sports on 12/31/2019