Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Raiders keep Incognito

Guard Richie Incognito is staying with the Raiders after their move to Las Vegas. Incognito signed a two-year, $14 million contract extension with the Raiders on Monday that includes $6.35 million in guaranteed money. The Raiders signed Incognito last offseason to a one-year prove-it deal to bring him out of retirement after a troubled past that included several suspensions, accusations of racism and bullying, and run-ins with police off the field. Incognito was suspended for the first two games of the season but quickly emerged as a locker room leader and a force on the offensive line. He played 12 games for the Raiders and was named a Pro Bowl alternate. According to SportsInfo Solutions, Incognito had only five blown blocks on 742 snaps this season, the best rate among any offensive lineman with at least 200 snaps. Incognito also stayed out of trouble off the field this season, giving the Raiders confidence to keep him in place for the future when the franchise moves to Las Vegas next year. The deal means the Raiders have all five starting linemen locked up for at least the next two seasons.

Dolphins fire assistants

A day after pulling off one of the NFL's biggest upsets in recent history, the Miami Dolphins dismissed three coaches Monday, including offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea. The Dolphins also moved on from offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and safeties coach Tony Oden. Coach Brian Flores hired O'Shea from New England, where he was the Patriots' wide receivers coach. In his only year as Miami's offensive coordinator, O'Shea guided a unit that was 27th in yardage. DeGuglielmo replaced Pat Flaherty as Miami's offensive line coach five days into training camp. His unit finished worst in the league in sacks permitted and struggled to create holes for a running game that produced the fewest rushing yards in franchise history. Oden and running backs coach Eric Studesville were the only coaches retained by Flores from Adam Gase's staff.

BASEBALL

Arizona signs Calhoun

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Monday that they have signed outfielder Kole Calhoun to a two-year contract with a club option for 2022. Calhoun, 32, who lives in nearby Tempe, Ariz., has played eight major-league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, batting .249 in his career with 140 home runs. In 2019, he hit .232 with a career-high 33 home runs while playing mostly right field. He is a four-time Gold Glove finalist and won the award in 2015. Calhoun is likely to replace Adam Jones, who was the team's primary right fielder last season but is now a free agent. The D-backs have been active with free agents during the offseason, signing veteran pitcher Madison Bumgarner earlier this month.

TENNIS

Injury sidelines Nishikori

A day after Andy Murray put his Grand Slam comeback on hold, Japan's Kei Nishikori has become the latest high-profile player to withdraw from next month's Australian Open, citing a right elbow injury. Tennis Australia issued a statement Monday saying Nishikori had withdrawn from the season-opening major at Melbourne Park and from the ATP Cup, a new international men's team event that starts next week and will be played in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane. The world No. 13, who has not played since a third-round loss to Australia's Alex de Minaur at the U.S. Open, required minor elbow surgery in the offseason. Nishikori, who reached a career-high rank of No. 4 in 2015, is a four-time Australian Open quarterfinalist (2012, 2015, 2016, 2019) with a 29-7 record at Melbourne Park. Murray, a three-time major winner, announced Sunday he had experienced a "setback" in his recovery from injury and as a precaution would not be coming to Australia in January.

Photo by NFLPV AP

Richie Incognito

Sports on 12/31/2019