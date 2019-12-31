Offer humbles Watson Chapel standout

Watson Chapel's Kevin Compton was given a chance Sunday to become an Arkansas Razorback.

Coach Sam Pittman informed Compton he had a preferred walk-on offer on the table at the University of Arkansas.

Kevin Compton highlights arkansasonline.com/1231compton/

Preferred walk-ons are counted among the 105 players on the roster, and they are able to participate at the start of fall practice. Other walk-ons have to wait to practice until the start of classes for the fall semester.

"I was very excited," Compton said. "My family and I are very excited. Coach Pittman said he liked my film and he watched me and knows I can play both sides of the ball and I could help on special teams."

Compton, 6-3, 170 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, recorded 33 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 pass breakups and 2 interceptions on defense. On offense, he had 14 catches for 361 yards and 6 touchdowns as a senior. He also returned 11 kickoffs for 274 yards.

He has scholarship offers from Louisiana-Lafayette, Tennessee-Martin, Henderson State University and Northeast Oklahoma State. He's also drawing interest from Baylor and Nebraska.

"Even though I have other offers, I really want to be a Razorback," he said. "That's a big deal for me. I just wanted an opportunity to compete, and I think Coach Pittman saw that in me and I think that's why he gave it to me."

Watson Chapel Coach Jared Dutton said Compton is a long athlete who can play receiver or defensive back.

"He had 10 interceptions his first year playing free safety, and also caught seven touchdowns at wide receiver and that was all his junior year," Dutton said. "He plays center field in baseball, and that helps him judge the football so well in the air. If the ball goes up and he can get to it, he is coming down with it.

"Kevin only had two interceptions this year, but teams didn't throw his way very much and he battled injuries. He can cover sideline to sideline at free safety and stretch the field vertically at wide receiver."

Compton started the season off with a bang in the season opener against Nashville, which persuaded teams to start kicking the ball away from him afterward.

"Kevin touched the ball four times and had over 240 all-purpose yards," Dutton said. "He had two long receiving touchdowns and two long kickoff returns."

Compton is thankful Pittman has given him a chance to play for the team he grew up cheering.

"I really respect him. He was telling me he likes people like me that knows they can go out and compete, and he sees a lot of good things in me and likes how I play, and he's excited to have me up there on the Hill," Compton said.

Getting the chance to be a Razorback is humbling.

"It's home, and just to prove a point that in-state kids have talent and I can go out there and show them what I can do," Compton said. "I've always been an underdog my whole life. That's what I'm used to doing, going out and surprising people."

Compton plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 31.

"I'm going to decide on my official visit," Compton said. "It will be known on Jan. 31 when I take an official visit to Arkansas."

If he becomes a Razorback, he'll join his stepbrother and Watson Chapel right-handed pitcher Markevian Hence, who signed with the Hogs in November.

"That's kind of a cool deal, and my Uncle Ron Johnson went to the Hill when he was in high school at Watson Chapel," Compton said. "So I have Razorbacks in my family."

Sports on 12/31/2019