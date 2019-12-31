Ozark man killed in crash on I-40

A three-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 40 left one person dead and four others injured, state police said.

A Chevrolet was stopped on the left side of westbound I-40 near Ozark before the vehicle pulled into traffic about 10:50 a.m., according to a preliminary crash summary.

The Chevrolet was then struck by a Ford and a Honda.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

A passenger in the Chevrolet, 58-year-old George Liles of Ozark, died.

The drivers of all three cars were injured, according to the report, as well as a passenger in the Honda.

It was cloudy at the time of the wreck, but the road was dry, state police said.

Metro on 12/31/2019