A three-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 40 left one person dead and four others injured, state police said.
A Chevrolet was stopped on the left side of westbound I-40 near Ozark before the vehicle pulled into traffic about 10:50 a.m., according to a preliminary crash summary.
The Chevrolet was then struck by a Ford and a Honda.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, 58-year-old George Liles of Ozark, died.
The drivers of all three cars were injured, according to the report, as well as a passenger in the Honda.
It was cloudy at the time of the wreck, but the road was dry, state police said.
Metro on 12/31/2019
Print Headline: Ozark man killed in crash on I-40