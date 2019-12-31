Pending housing contracts increase

Pending sales of previously owned U.S. homes increased in November for the third time in four months, the National Association of Realtors says.

WASHINGTON -- Americans signed more contracts to purchase homes in November, a rebound from the previous month, indicating that the housing market is still strong.

The National Association of Realtors said Monday that its pending home sales index, which measures the numbers of purchase contracts signed, rose 1.2% last month. The trade association said contract signings measured year over year are up 7.4%.

Underscoring the market's turnaround from last year's weakness, contract signings jumped 5.6% from November 2018 on an unadjusted basis.

The report follows other recent readings on the housing industry that have signaled conditions continue to improve after the 2018 slowdown. Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts have helped push mortgage rates down while strong labor-market readings have buoyed consumers and underpinned household sentiment.

Lower rates have somewhat helped to offset rising home prices across the U.S., but affordability remains a persistent challenge for would-be buyers. The median sales price has climbed 5.4% from a year ago to $257,400, outpacing wage growth.

A lack of supply has also been a hurdle for home shoppers. The number of properties for sale in November dwindled 5.7% from a year ago, to 1.64 million units, according to a report earlier this month.

"Favorable conditions are expected throughout 2020," though supplies still aren't sufficient to meet healthy demand, Lawrence Yun, the Realtors association's chief economist, said in a statement. "Builder confidence levels are high, so we just need housing supply to match and more home construction to take place in the coming year."

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said last week that the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained at a historically low 3.74%, compared to 4.55% a year ago. Most economists expect rates to remain low through 2020, which should support more buying.

For the year, the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.9%, the fourth-lowest annual rate since they began tracking it in 1971, said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.

"Heading into 2020, low mortgage rates and the improving economy will be the major drivers of the housing market with steady increases in home sales, construction and home prices," Khater said.

The West saw the biggest gain in contract signings, up 5.5% from last month. Pending home sales in the Midwest rose 1% last month, while signings the Northeast and South inched down slightly.

Forecasts for monthly pending home sales in the Bloomberg survey ranged from no change to a 2.5% increase. The median called for a 1.4% month-over-month gain.

Pending home sales are often looked to as a leading indicator of existing-home purchases and a measure of the health of the housing market in the coming months.

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Ott of The Associated Press and by Vince Golle and Jordan Yadoo of Bloomberg News.

