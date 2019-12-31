Perine gets ground game going for Gators

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) threw for 305 yards and 1 touchdown and ran for another in the Gators’ 36-28 victory over Virginia in the Orange Bowl on Monday.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Lamical Perine scored on a 61-yard run in the opening minute and didn't stop until he climbed onto a platform for the postgame ceremony to receive the Orange Bowl's MVP trophy.

Perine totaled 181 yards rushing and receiving with 3 touchdowns Monday to help No. 9 Florida beat No. 24 Virginia 36-28.

Perine carried 13 times for a career-high 138 yards rushing at the end of a so-so senior season. He came into the game with only 538 yards rushing in the Gators' pass-oriented offense.

But Perine was too quick and speedy for the Cavaliers, as his dash through their secondary on the first series showed. He also scored on a 10-yard run and caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Trask.

Second-year Florida Coach Dan Mullen credited Perine and the rest of the senior class with a great season.

"They restored the Gator standards and are building what we want to build," Mullen said.

The Cavaliers (9-5) lost their final two games but still posted their highest win total since 2007.

Trask capped a storybook junior season by throwing for 305 yards. He was lightly recruited, and in late September became a starter for the first time since ninth grade.

Florida totaled 549 yards, including a season-high 244 rushing, and didn't punt until midway through the third quarter. The Gators exposed the weaknesses in a Virginia defense that allowed more than 23 points per game and gave up 62 to Clemson in an ACC title game loss.

The Cavaliers' offense tried to keep up. Senior Bryce Perkins threw for 323 yards and four scores in the final game of his career.

"I'm not into moral victories, but I'm proud of these guys and the culture we set," Perkins said. "Next year, these guys are going to be a force to reckoned with."

Tanner Cowley's 52-yard catch-and-run led to a Cavaliers touchdown that cut their deficit to 27-21 early in the fourth quarter. The Gators answered with a touchdown set up by Perine's 23-yard run to the 1.

Virginia drove 75 yards for a touchdown with 38 seconds left, but Florida recovered the ensuing onside kick.

"We were a few plays short," Cavaliers Coach Bronco Mendenhall said.

The Gators had the edge in crowd support playing in the Orange Bowl for the first time since 2001, when Steve Spurrier was their coach.

Florida 14 10 3 9 -- 36

Virginia 7 7 0 14 -- 28

First Quarter

FLA--Perine 61 run (McPherson kick), 14:20.

UVA--Jana 34 pass from Perkins (Delaney kick), 11:27.

FLA--Perine 16 pass from Trask (McPherson kick), 6:26.

Second Quarter

UVA--Dubois 9 pass from Perkins (Delaney kick), 14:53.

FLA--FG McPherson 23, 9:39.

FLA--Perine 10 run (McPherson kick), 2:13.

Third Quarter

FLA--FG McPherson 49, :16.

Fourth Quarter

UVA--J.Reed 7 pass from Perkins (Delaney kick), 13:05.

FLA--Trask 1 run (run failed), 9:33.

FLA--FG McPherson 42, 2:32.

UVA--Dubois 2 pass from Perkins (Delaney kick), :38.

FLA UVA

First downs 25 20

Rushes-yards 34-244 21-52

Passing 305 323

Comp-Att-Int 24-39-1 28-41-1

Return Yards 23 32

Punts-Avg. 2-33.0 6-48.2

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 4-40 3-14

Time of Possession 31:51 28:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Florida, Perine 13-138, Trask 8-37, Pierce 6-34, E.Jones 4-32, M.Davis 1-3, Toney 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Virginia, Perkins 14-24, J.Reed 2-14, Taulapapa 5-14.

PASSING--Florida, Trask 24-39-1-305. Virginia, Perkins 28-40-1-323, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING--Florida, Jefferson 6-129, Perine 5-43, Cleveland 3-51, Pitts 3-39, Swain 3-21, M.Davis 1-9, Copeland 1-7, Grimes 1-7, Toney 1-(minus 1). Virginia, Dubois 10-83, Jana 7-126, J.Reed 7-52, Cowley 3-60, Kemp 1-2.

Photo by AP/Lynne Sladky

Florida running back Lamical Perine runs past Virginia safety Joey Blount to score a touch- down during the first half of the Orange Bowl on Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

