Police Beat

by Tony Holt | Today at 2:24 a.m.

Police: Man held 3 children hostage

A North Little Rock man was arrested Sunday after holding three children hostage at gunpoint inside an apartment, police said.

Donivon Mitchell, 39, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree and one count each of illegal possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and obstruction. He also had a warrant for his arrest for failure to pay a court fine, for which he was held on $25,000 bail.

North Little Rock police responded around 11:55 p.m. to 1922 Crutcher St.

The woman told police that Mitchell was inside the apartment with her children, and he was armed with a gun, the report stated.

Police arrested Mitchell.

Metro on 12/31/2019

Print Headline: Police: Man held 3 children hostage

