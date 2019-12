Redskins oust president, eye Rivera

Bruce Allen was fired Monday as president of the Washington Redskins. Allen held the job since 2014, but he’s been with the Redskins for 10 years, only one of which led to double-digit victories.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Bruce Allen was mocked five years ago when he proclaimed that his perennially last-place Washington Redskins were "winning off the field." More eye rolls arrived recently when Allen defended the club's "culture."

After a lot of losing on the field and all manner of public relations fiascoes off of it, Allen is out as president of the NFL team once coached by his father. He was fired Monday, a move announced by owner Daniel Snyder a day after a 3-13 season was capped by a 47-16 loss at rival Dallas.

"As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization," Snyder said in a statement issued by the team. "Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we re-evaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington."

From the outset of the 2010 season, the Redskins went 62-97-1 with Allen serving as Snyder's right-hand man, a stretch that featured two playoff appearances and zero playoff victories.

"These guys that are taking the blame and taking that on, it's on all of us in this building," said injured quarterback Alex Smith, who spent significant time with Allen and Snyder this season. "We're all responsible for it."

There could be another important move soon, too: Ron Rivera, fired as coach of the Carolina Panthers during the season, was visiting the Redskins on Monday. Rivera has quickly emerged as Washington's top coaching candidate.

"He gets the best out of players," said cornerback Josh Norman, who played for Rivera in Carolina. "And not just players, but men. He builds men and guys, and also builds character."

Norman said the culture would be entirely different if Rivera gets the job. It has been an issue with Allen in charge, and even quarterback Case Keenum on Monday said of the organization: "I think there are some cultural things that need to be addressed."

Allen was hired as Washington's executive VP and general manager in December 2009, then promoted to president in May 2014. Only once in Allen's tenure did Washington manage to win as many 10 games, and it finished at the bottom of the NFC East five times.

Just one team in the 32-club NFL had a worse record this season, and the Redskins own the No. 2 pick in the next draft.

Jay Gruden, who was given a contract extension by Allen, was fired after an 0-5 start to this season, his sixth -- the longest stint for a head coach under Snyder -- and replaced by offensive line coach Bill Callahan on an interim basis.

For all of the Redskins' poor game results during Snyder's 20 years as owner -- never once managing to win 11 games in a season in that span -- it was Allen who infamously tried to downplay the importance of the losing by boasting at a news conference after the 2014 season that the team's charitable foundation "does a fantastic job," which meant, he said, "We're winning off the field."

It was also during that occasionally contentious session with reporters that Allen declared he would do anything to help the team win more games, vowing: "If it meant mowing that lawn out there every Tuesday, I would mow the lawn every darn Tuesday."

During another rare appearance to take questions from the media, at the news conference to announce Gruden's dismissal in October, Allen objected to questions about widespread criticism of the way things are run at Redskins Park by asserting: "The culture is actually damn good."

