Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State sports briefs

Today at 1:45 a.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Lyon loses in Mississippi

Grant Patterson and Cole Anderson both scored 12 points for Lyon College (9-4) in a 66-61 loss to Mississippi University for Women (3-10) on Monday night in Columbus, Miss.

Keith Harris led Mississippi University for Women with 25 points and nine rebounds.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 12/31/2019

Print Headline: State sports briefs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT