MEN'S BASKETBALL
Lyon loses in Mississippi
Grant Patterson and Cole Anderson both scored 12 points for Lyon College (9-4) in a 66-61 loss to Mississippi University for Women (3-10) on Monday night in Columbus, Miss.
Keith Harris led Mississippi University for Women with 25 points and nine rebounds.
-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services
Sports on 12/31/2019
Print Headline: State sports briefs
